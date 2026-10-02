There are actors who become synonymous with action, actors who build their identity around romance, and stars whose names immediately evoke spectacle. And then there is Ayushmann Khurrana, who over the years has almost created a genre of his own: films built around ideas that sound outrageous when reduced to a single sentence, but somehow become warm, funny, relatable mainstream entertainers once he steps into them.

The Ayushmann Khurrana genre is BACK: Udta Teer sees Bollywood’s king of crazy concepts return to his sweet spot

That is precisely why Udta Teer feels interesting even before its release. Ayushmann plays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and finds himself caught in a situation where his identity, loyalties and understanding of who he really is are thrown into complete chaos. On paper, it is a premise that could easily have become a dark espionage thriller or an intense geopolitical drama. Instead, Udta Teer turns the situation into a patriotic comedy-filled caper, combining action, confusion and absurdity. And suddenly, you find yourself thinking: isn't this exactly the kind of film Ayushmann Khurrana was born to headline?

In fact, there was a period when describing an upcoming Ayushmann film to somebody almost became an entertaining exercise in itself. A young man is a sperm donor, but the film is actually a love story. A soon-to-be-married man suffers from erectile dysfunction, but the film is a family comedy. A young man's middle-aged parents unexpectedly become pregnant, but their embarrassment becomes one of Hindi cinema's most endearing family entertainers. A prematurely balding man desperately tries to hold on to his confidence and his idea of attractiveness. A small-town performer discovers that his ability to speak in a woman's voice can become a profession, and eventually, a recipe for complete chaos. Now add another sentence to that list: A Pakistani spy loses his memory and begins navigating an entirely different sense of identity.

That one line has vintage Ayushmann Khurrana written all over it.

What made films such as Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Bala and Dream Girl connect was not merely that their concepts were unusual. Hindi cinema has never suffered from a shortage of unusual ideas. The more difficult achievement was making those ideas accessible to audiences that might otherwise have kept their distance from the subjects. Ayushmann became one of the industry's most reliable bridges between the unconventional and the mainstream.

His characters rarely enter the screen as superheroes. More often, they are men with insecurities, embarrassments and problems that they would rather nobody knew about. He has repeatedly allowed circumstances to overwhelm his characters, and that vulnerability has been crucial to his appeal. Instead of asking audiences to admire his characters from a distance, his films usually invite viewers to laugh with them, laugh at them and eventually root for them. Udta Teer appears to tap into exactly that quality.

More significantly, Ayushmann himself recently described Udta Teer as a return to the kind of content-driven cinema associated with the phase that first brought him widespread popularity. Speaking at FICCI Frames 2026, the actor argued for films that connect strongly with audiences without necessarily depending on inflated budgets or scale. In that context, his excitement about Udta Teer acquires greater significance.

Because perhaps what audiences have missed was never simply “Ayushmann doing comedy”. It was Ayushmann taking a concept that another actor might consider too strange, too awkward or too difficult to categorise, and turning precisely that strangeness into the film's biggest selling point. That distinction is important.

At his best, Ayushmann does not appear to choose movies according to conventional genre definitions. He appears attracted to the question at the centre of them. What happens if the hero is a sperm donor? What happens when a son discovers his parents are expecting another child? What happens when society's obsession with physical appearance collides with a young man's rapidly disappearing hairline? And now: what happens when a spy forgets the very identity on which his mission depends?

The answer could make Udta Teer much more than another comedy arriving in cinemas. It could mark the return of the particular brand of Hindi entertainer that Ayushmann helped popularise: the high concept film whose poster makes you curious, whose trailer makes you wonder how anybody came up with the idea, but whose emotions remain recognisably Indian and mainstream.

There is another advantage Ayushmann brings to such material: he rarely appears embarrassed by the absurdity of the premise. He commits to it. That conviction is why the phrase “Ayushmann Khurrana film” came to mean something beyond merely a movie featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.

For a while, it described a particular kind of theatrical experience: a provocative idea without the heaviness normally associated with a provocative idea; a social observation without turning the film into a lecture; an imperfect hero without sacrificing star appeal; and comedy emerging from circumstances rather than being bolted onto them.

With Udta Teer, those ingredients appear to be coming together again, only this time against the colourful backdrop of spies, borders, mistaken identity, action and madness. And perhaps that is the most exciting thing about the film.

Udta Teer does not seem to be asking Ayushmann Khurrana to transform himself into somebody else's idea of a Hindi-film hero. It appears to be doing something far more promising.

It is allowing Ayushmann Khurrana to be completely, unmistakably Ayushmann Khurrana again.

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana explains chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Udta Teer; says, “Whatever the script demands from me, I do”

More Pages: Udta Teer Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.