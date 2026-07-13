Govinda's wife reflected on family, health struggles and also shared exciting details about her first film as she bid goodbye to the Netflix reality show.

The journey of Sunita Ahuja on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa has come to an end unexpectedly. The wife of veteran actor Govinda, who grabbed headlines throughout her stay for her candid remarks about celebrities as well as her own family, exited the reality series during the latest episode. Before leaving the show, Sunita spoke about the biggest takeaway from her experience and also revealed the health concerns that led to her decision.

Sunita Ahuja reveals biggest lesson she learnt during Lock Upp; opens up on health and acting debut with son Yashvardhan Ahuja

Reflecting on her time inside the house, Sunita admitted that the experience gave her a fresh perspective on handling personal matters. Speaking about what she learnt during the two-week stint, she said, "Bohot zyada clear ho gaya mind 2 weeks mein (My mind has become much clearer in these two weeks). Whatever it is in the family, said and done, keep it in the family itself. Ghar pe hi rakho (Keep it within the four walls of the home)."

Sunita also explained that her deteriorating health played a major role in her exit from the show. While speaking to hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she shared, "My health is not good because my diabetes is not in control. I am having tension, also because I am going through menopause. I have pain and some difficulty in breathing also. That is why I have been telling again and again that I want to go."

Following her exit, Sunita also spoke to ANI, where she surprised fans by announcing her acting debut. Sharing details about her upcoming film, she said, "Main Yash (son Yashvardhan Ahuja) ke saath picture kar rahi hoon. September mein picture release hogi. Main Ektaa Kapoor ko bahut pyaar karti hoon. Unki wajah se maine Netflix ka show kiya, aur main unse bahut pyaar karti hoon. Woh bhi mujhe bahut pyaar karti hain. Yash ki picture mein main uski maa ka hi role kar rahi hoon (I am doing a film with Yash. The film will release in September. I love Ektaa Kapoor very much. I did the Netflix show because of her, and I care for her deeply. She also loves me a lot. In Yash's film, I am playing his mother)."

She further added, "Shayad industry mein pehli baar aisa hoga ki maa aur beta ek saath launch ho rahe hain (Perhaps this will be the first time in the industry that a mother is being launched with her son together)."

While Sunita's outspoken personality made her one of the most talked-about contestants on Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa, her exit marks the end of an eventful journey that was filled with emotional revelations, headline-making statements and, now, the promise of an exciting new chapter in films.

Also Read: Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa: Riyaz Aly puts Sunita Ahuja at risk to win Rs. 50,000 for the house in major game-changing twist

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