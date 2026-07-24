Suniel Shetty opens up about first meeting with KL Rahul; says, “It was a fanboy moment and I met him like a fan”

Suniel Shetty has revealed that his admiration for cricketer KL Rahul began much before the latter became a part of his family. The actor shared that he was already a fan of Rahul's batting skills and personality before his daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, started dating the Indian cricketer.

Suniel Shetty opens up about first meeting with KL Rahul; says, “It was a fanboy moment and I met him like a fan”

Recalling their first meeting during an interview with Mid Day, Suniel said he approached Rahul as an admirer rather than as a celebrity. Speaking about the cricketer's personality, he praised Rahul for remaining grounded despite his success and for setting a positive example for young fans through both his performances and conduct.

“It was a fanboy moment and I met him like a fan. To this day that's how I look at it as somebody who's very well spoken, soft, humble and leaves a great impact on youth, whenever and wherever he plays,” Suniel said.

The actor also revealed that he refrains from offering Rahul advice on cricket. Instead, conversations within the family focus on values rather than professional matters. “No, I don't. I absolutely don't. Both the boys like I always say, we don't discuss careers, we discuss character at home and you know keep it simple, very very simple,” he shared.

Speaking about the Indian Premier League, Suniel addressed the common belief that he had the financial means to own an IPL franchise. He explained that while he never purchased a team independently, he could have explored the opportunity with financial backing from investors.

“The belief that Sunil Shetty has a lot when he actually doesn't actually. I could have bought a team if somebody backed me, I would have probably got into it. In today's time you have funders, investors, who are keen to invest with you,” he said.

Suniel also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's successful IPL journey, saying the superstar had the foresight and vision to build a strong franchise at the right time. Describing himself as an introvert, Suniel added that Shah Rukh's clarity of thought, smart decisions and consistent hard work played a key role in his achievements.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot in 2023. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Evaarah Vipula, further strengthening the bond between the Shetty and Rahul families.

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