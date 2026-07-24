Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the extensive preparation that went into portraying Lord Ram in Ramayana, one of the most ambitious film projects ever undertaken in Indian cinema. Planned as a two-part global cinematic event, the film aims to present the timeless epic on a grand scale with advanced visual effects, world-class storytelling, and an ensemble cast.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals two-year preparation for playing Lord Ram in Ramayana; says, “I read a lot, met with a lot of scholars. I practiced yoga for two years”

Speaking during the Ramayana panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Ranbir shared that understanding Lord Ram’s philosophy was far more important to him than undergoing a physical transformation for the role.

"I always feel that kind of preparation, making a body or action and dance, is kind of easy because that is a bit superficial. But to really understand the philosophy of Lord Rama deeply at this age and this point in my life was really important to embody this character. You want to give it your best and be simple and not complicated. You want to be someone with whom someone age to age 80 can relate. Understanding the teachings of Lord Rama was more important than the superficial transformation."

The actor explained that preparing for the role involved intensive research, meeting scholars, and following a disciplined spiritual routine. Sharing details of his journey, he said, "I read a lot, met with a lot of scholars. I practised yoga for two years. I had a guru called Suvir who used to sit and meditate with me for hours to get me really close to the teachings of Lord Rama. It's really understanding the text because we have that. There are so many versions and iterations"

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is set to retell one of India's most celebrated epics on an unprecedented scale. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will have a worldwide IMAX release. The first installment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

Also Read : Ranbir Kapoor brings Indian elegance to San Diego Comic-Con in custom Anamika Khanna!

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