Rajeev Khandelwal has often surprised audiences with his unique choice of roles, and his latest appearance has once again caught everyone's attention. The actor was recently spotted during what appeared to be a shoot, dressed in a striking green and gold superhero costume, sparking widespread curiosity on social media. Although there has been no official announcement, the images have led fans to speculate whether Rajeev is preparing for a superhero film or a large-scale OTT project.

Rajeev Khandelwal’s never-seen-before superhero look leaves fans curious

The eye-catching outfit featured a fitted green bodysuit paired with a flowing golden cape, metallic shoulder armour, matching boots, and a signature eye mask. An emblem placed on his chest further added to the intrigue, giving the impression that the character is an original superhero rather than one based on an existing comic-book franchise.

Sharing details about the project, a source close to the development said, “Rajeev has shot for something very special. It’s unlike anything he has done before, and the team is keeping details completely under wraps. People will definitely be surprised when they find out what it is.”

Apart from this mysterious appearance, Rajeev Khandelwal continues to expand his professional associations. He is also the brand ambassador for Vande Bharatam by Adani, reinforcing his association with initiatives that reflect an aspirational vision of India. Whether his latest superhero avatar is linked to an entertainment venture or an entirely different project is yet to be revealed.

Throughout his career, Rajeev has been known for taking on diverse and performance-oriented roles across television, films, and OTT platforms instead of following conventional choices. His filmography includes acclaimed titles such as Aamir, Shaitan, and Table No. 21, while he was recently seen in The Secret of the Shiledars. He also made a return to television as the host of Tum Ho Naa, adding another milestone to his career.

For now, the actor has remained silent about the purpose behind his superhero look. However, the unexpected transformation has generated significant excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to learn whether this striking avatar marks the beginning of a new project or an even bigger surprise. One thing is clear—Rajeev Khandelwal's latest look has left audiences intrigued and wanting to know more.

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