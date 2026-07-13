Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana has expanded his musical journey with the release of his latest single, ‘Manmohneya’. Backed by Zee Music Company, the romantic track explores the innocence and excitement of first love, blending soulful melodies with an emotionally driven narrative.

Aparshakti Khurana unveils romantic single ‘Manmohneya’ with Vidhushi Kaul; celebrates the magic of first love

Over the past few years, Aparshakti has steadily carved a niche for himself as both an actor and a singer, with several independent tracks showcasing his versatility beyond the big screen. With ‘Manmohneya’, he once again takes centre stage as a vocalist, lending his warm and expressive voice to a song that captures the emotions of discovering love for the very first time.

The music video features Aparshakti alongside actress Vidhushi Kaul and follows the journey of two individuals whose chance encounter gradually blossoms into a heartfelt romance. Through simple yet intimate moments, the video traces the excitement, curiosity and emotional vulnerability that often accompany the beginning of a new relationship. The on-screen chemistry between the lead pair complements the song's gentle and romantic mood, adding to its visual appeal.

Musically, ‘Manmohneya’ has been crafted by lyricists Harry Arora and Rehan Raza, while the composition has been created by Harry Arora in collaboration with Anchit Magee. The track has been produced by Mir Desai, with guitars performed by Ishan Das. The final mix and mastering have been handled by Hanish Taneja, bringing together a polished sound that enhances the song's emotional tone.

The release marks another collaboration between Aparshakti Khurana and Zee Music Company, further strengthening the actor's growing presence in the independent music space. Known for balancing acting assignments with his passion for music, Aparshakti has continued to explore diverse genres, with ‘Manmohneya’ adding another romantic offering to his discography.

The song is now available across all major audio streaming platforms, allowing listeners to enjoy it on their preferred music services. Meanwhile, the official music video has been released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel, where audiences can experience the visual storytelling that accompanies the track.

With its soothing melody, heartfelt lyrics and a relatable story of first love, ‘Manmohneya’ aims to strike a chord with listeners who enjoy contemporary romantic music. The release further highlights Aparshakti Khurana's continued evolution as a multifaceted performer, seamlessly balancing his acting career with his growing musical repertoire.

Also Read: Aparshakti Khurana reveals BTS moments with Emraan Hashmi after wrapping Gunmaaster G9 schedule; watch

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