Sonu Nigam opened up about his career, the ups and downs, and much more in a conversation on the YouTube show 'Game Changers with Komal Nahta'. At one point during the conversation, he talked about the controversial time in his career when he was banned by music companies for raising the copyright battle.

Sonu Nigam recalls being BANNED by music companies over copyright fight: “God told me, ‘Tu apne peak par apne career ko chod dega. Aur tu yeh panga lega. Tu nahin lega toh kisi mein guts nahin honge…’”

Sonu said, “I used to release album after album. Log pagal hote the. Things were going great. Then, I raised the copyright issue due to which the music companies banned me. They stopped working with me. People used to say ‘Yeh toh activist ho gaya hai’ (smiles). The people of those same companies now pay royalty to us and come to my house for a meal.”

He analyzed the reason behind his step, “Somebody had to bell the cat. Bhagwan ne mujhe sirf gaane ke liye nahin banaya tha. God made me for the movement that Lata Mangeshkar ji had started, but it didn’t reach its logical conclusion. That’s why God told me, ‘Tu apne peak par apne career ko chod dega. Aur tu yeh panga lega. Tu nahin lega toh kisi mein guts nahin honge. Tu yeh panga le sakta hai’.”

Komal Nahta asked whether he was scared at that time. Sonu replied in the negative and explained, “I never imagined that I’ll be banned. Maine socha tha ki hum isme mein se nikal jaayenge. Lekin cheezein kharab hoti gayi (smiles). When I saw that all doors were shutting down, I knew that stage pe toh main tod raha hoon. Mat do gaana, stage pe toh tum mujhe rok hi nahin paaoge.”

When asked how things got better, Sonu Nigam said, “Laws changed. Music companies realized that ‘Sonu has never been wrong’. Then, times changed. My relation got better with the music companies. Ab toh ‘bhai’ ke ilawa baat hi nahin hoti. I guess we all had to go through the experience. The bitterness that they had for me has gone away.”

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