Sonu Nigam opens up on his failed acting career: “If I had found the right ‘mali’, this seed could have become something else”

Sonu Nigam opened up about his career, the ups and downs, and much more in a conversation on the YouTube show 'Game Changers with Komal Nahta'. The actor began his career as a singer, and in the early 2000s he worked as an actor in films such as Jaani Dushman - Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002), Kash Aap Hamare Hote (2003), and Love In Nepal (2004). Sonu looked back at it and opened up like never before.

Sonu Nigam opens up on his failed acting career: “If I had found the right ‘mali’, this seed could have become something else”

Sonu Nigam began by saying, “Uss baat ko 24 saal ho gaye hain. 24 years back, I was a baccha who had just experienced fame as a singer. Every artist is a beej (seed). That beej needs a mali (gardener), soil, sunlight etc. If the seed doesn’t get these requirements, it won’t grow, even if it’s a banyan tree’s seed. When it comes to singing, I got sunlight, favourable weather and nourishing soil. By that time, I would have got these nutrients for my acting career, maine acting chod diya (smiles). I didn’t get the chance.”

He remarked, “If I had access to the correct mali for my acting, toh yeh beej kuch aur hota. Gaane mein bhi agar mujhe mali acche nahin milte, toh main kahin nahin hota. I was surrounded by mali who helped me grow. Not just me, even Lata Mangeshkar ji stated that she learned from Anil Biswas ji, Mohammed Rafi ji etc. We are all beej, be it Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, A R Rahman.”

Sonu Nigam said that he has no regrets about his acting career not working out. He said, “Bahut hi accha hua. After that episode, I developed a one-track focus on singing. Had my attention been divided, I would not have been satisfied or happy with myself. If you are pulling one rope, you’ll be able to take it to a certain point. Now imagine pulling two ropes at the same time. You’ll cover only a short distance and won’t go very far, as your energies will be divided. Hence, had I juggled acting and singing, I would not have reached this stage in either craft.”

He ended his answer by saying, “Whatever the universe is doing is for our best, and there’s no reason for us to complain.”

Also Read: Ravi Kishan is internet’s newest NATIONAL TREASURE and India’s most wholesome meme SUPERSTAR: How his unfiltered charm, hilarious clips, NON-THREATENING persona won over Gen Z

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.