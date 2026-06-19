Actor Sonakshi Sinha has given fans a peek into her recent birthday celebrations in London, nearly two weeks after turning 39. On June 18, the actress took to social media to share a collection of photographs from her birthday getaway in the United Kingdom, offering followers a glimpse into her time abroad with husband Zaheer Iqbal.

Weeks after turning 39, Sonakshi Sinha gives a peek into her London birthday trip!

Sharing a series of pictures from the trip, Sonakshi captioned the post, “Trip so good i forgot to post pictures!!! #BirthdayTrip to #LONDON… comment LINK and ill send you the vlog!”

The post quickly attracted attention from fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with requests for the vlog and compliments on the couple's vacation moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha’s birthday celebrations with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi celebrated her 39th birthday on June 2. The occasion garnered significant attention online after Zaheer Iqbal shared a playful and affectionate birthday tribute for his wife on social media. The couple, who have often shared glimpses of their relationship with fans, spent the special occasion together while vacationing in the UK.

The newly shared photographs capture moments from their London stay, including sightseeing, leisurely outings, and candid snapshots that reflect the relaxed nature of their birthday trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

Professionally, Sonakshi has been in the news following the release of her legal thriller System, which premiered on Prime Video in late May. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the courtroom drama features the actress in the role of a struggling public prosecutor navigating a complex legal battle.

Apart from her recent film release, Sonakshi is also preparing for a major public appearance at Amazon India's Beautyverse 2026 event, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on June 20. She is expected to take part in key discussions alongside fellow actors Ananya Panday and Karisma Kapoor.

Also Read: Zaheer Iqbal drops adorable birthday post for Sonakshi Sinha; says, “I love you My BIRTHDAY GIRL”

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