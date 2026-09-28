The actor shared a video of the fan-made creation and left audiences guessing about a hidden detail ahead of the film’s release.

Sohum Shah recently received a special gift from a fan inspired by the world of Tumbbad. The actor-producer shared a video of a handmade statue of the Goddess featured in the folklore fantasy, while also leaving fans with a question about a special detail hidden within the creation.

Sohum Shah receives handmade goddess statue from Tumbbad fan; says “Ab batao, iss murti mein kya khaas chupa”

Tumbbad, which developed a cult following after its original theatrical release, found a renewed audience following its 2024 re-release. The film’s return to cinemas brought it back into the spotlight, with the renewed interest also contributing to anticipation around its sequel, Tumbbad 2.

Amid the interest surrounding the next chapter of the franchise, a fan gifted Sohum a handcrafted statue of the Goddess from Tumbbad. The character holds significance within the film’s folklore-driven narrative, making the personalised gesture particularly notable for the actor.

Sohum subsequently took to social media to share a video featuring the handmade statue. Rather than simply showcasing the gift, however, the actor turned the moment into a guessing game for his followers. He asked fans to identify a special detail that he claimed was hidden in the statue. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Aapne #Tumbbad ko pyaar diya, return gift toh banta hai. Ab batao, iss murti Mein kya khaas chupa.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)



The post has also added an element of curiosity for fans who continue to follow developments around Tumbbad 2. The sequel is currently being developed as the next instalment in the Tumbbad universe, with Sohum Shah spearheading the project under his banner Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios.

Tumbbad 2 is directed by Adesh Prasad, who is set to helm the next chapter of the story. Pen Studios, headed by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, has joined the project as a collaborator.

While details about the sequel’s story remain under wraps, the makers are expected to expand the folklore-driven world established in the first film. Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release theatrically on December 3, 2027.

Also Read: Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad gets themed Ganesh pandals across cities in India, watch videos

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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