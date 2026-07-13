From becoming a household name with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to serving in key Union ministries and returning to television after 25 years, Irani continues to make an impact

Smriti Irani, known to millions as Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and for her long political career, has added another milestone to her journey by securing a place on the Fortune 100 Most Powerful Women list. Over the years, she has played a significant role in shaping conversations around women's leadership, technological inclusion, and India's global aspirations through her work in public service.

Smriti Irani features in Fortune 100 Most Powerful Women; tells women, “You are enough”

After becoming a household name through Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani transitioned into politics and went on to serve in several important ministries in the Indian government. During her tenure, she handled key portfolios including Women and Child Development, Minority Affairs, Textiles, Information and Broadcasting, and Human Resource Development. Her inclusion in the Fortune 100 Most Powerful Women list acknowledges her journey across entertainment and governance and her contributions in both fields.

Speaking after being named among the Fortune 100 Most Powerful Women, Smriti Irani shared an empowering message for women. She said, "My message to every woman is simple: You are enough," she said. "Women drive themselves harder than anybody else. They set their own benchmarks, raise their own standards and compete with themselves every day while the rest of the world competes with them."

Smriti Irani's career has extended beyond television and politics to influence discussions on culture and leadership at a global level. Her return to Indian television after 25 years marked a notable moment for the entertainment industry. The comeback not only brought her back to the small screen but also reignited audience interest, with the show recording strong television ratings. Alongside her achievements in governance, her latest recognition by Fortune further highlights her presence across multiple spheres.

Also Read : Smriti Irani on why Tulsi still matters as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi takes 10 years leap today, “Every family needs someone who chooses to heal rather than divide”

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