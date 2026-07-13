Nikita Dutta calls Jab Harry Met Sejal one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best performances; says, “If I were on the jury, I would give him an award”

Nikita Dutta has revealed that her favourite performance by Shah Rukh Khan comes from a film that many fans may not expect. While the superstar has portrayed several memorable characters over the years, Nikita believes one of his lesser-appreciated performances deserves far more recognition.

Nikita Dutta calls Jab Harry Met Sejal one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best performances; says, “If I were on the jury, I would give him an award”

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic on-screen roles, Nikita admitted that choosing a favourite has never been easy. “Raj, Rahul, Malhotra, Raichand…I have loved all of them. It is very difficult to choose one because I have grown up watching all these iconic characters.”

Despite her admiration for many of his celebrated roles, Nikita named Jab Harry Met Sejal as the performance she values the most. Sharing her thoughts on the 2017 film, she said, “I love JHMS so much, I think it’s one of SRK’s best performances. If I were on the jury, I would give him an award even today and the songs are just the cherry on top.”

The actor made the remarks during a recent interaction, where she spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s body of work and explained why Jab Harry Met Sejal continues to hold a special place for her.

Although Jab Harry Met Sejal received mixed reviews when it released in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal has gradually found appreciation among a section of audiences over the years. Nikita’s comments add to the growing sentiment that the performance deserved greater recognition despite the film’s initial reception.

On the work front, Nikita Dutta has featured in a variety of films and series, including Kabir Singh, Dybbuk, Rocket Gang, Dange, The Waking of a Nation, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Jewel Thief, and the Marathi film Gharat Ganpati. She will next be seen in Gul Gule Bakawali and Dharmatic Entertainment’s upcoming web series Nazdeekiyan.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Nikita Dutta reveals Gold didn’t work out for her, later Kabir Singh changed everything; recalls how Sandeep Reddy Vanga spotted her — and it has a Zoya Akhtar connection!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.