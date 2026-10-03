Anubhav Sinha calls for more films on freedom fighters; says, “We need 1–2 films on Gandhi every year for the next 100 years”

Producer Anubhav Sinha has spoken about the need for filmmakers to continue telling stories about Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters. His upcoming film, directed by Sudhir Mishra and starring Manoj Bajpayee as Gandhi, explores a lesser-known 21-day period around India’s independence.

Anubhav Sinha calls for more films on freedom fighters; says, “We need 1–2 films on Gandhi every year for the next 100 years”

The theatrical project brings together Sinha and Mishra for a story set during a crucial period in India’s history. Manoj Bajpayee plays Mahatma Gandhi, while Saurabh Shukla also features in a key role. The film focuses on the period around independence when Gandhi moved away from the political centre in Delhi and spent time reflecting on his role and journey.

Produced by Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Media Works along with Narendra Hirawat and presented by NH Studioz, the film explores a relatively lesser-known chapter from Gandhi’s life. The project also features veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, who is returning to the big screen after eight years.

Speaking about the importance of bringing stories about national figures to audiences, Sinha said, “I believe there should be one or two films made on Gandhi every year for the next 100 years. It is our responsibility as filmmakers to keep bringing the stories of our freedom fighters to audiences. They played the most significant part in the making of the India we know today — the India we live in, celebrate and proudly chant about.”

The filmmaker's comments highlight his view that cinema can play a role in keeping stories of India's freedom struggle accessible to newer generations. The upcoming film attempts to look at Gandhi beyond the commonly documented aspects of his public and political life, focusing instead on a specific period during the transition to independence.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla in key roles, with Waheeda Rehman also joining the cast. The project is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under A Benaras Mediaworks production and presented by NH Studioz.

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