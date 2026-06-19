Actor and filmmaker Pravin Tarde has shared an inspiring story about Shah Rukh Khan's generosity, revealing how the Bollywood superstar helped Deool Band 2 at a crucial stage when the makers were struggling with financial constraints. The revelation comes at a time when the Marathi film has emerged as a major box-office success, crossing Rs 80 crore worldwide and becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time.

‘Shah Rukh Khan waived Rs 42 lakhs DCP bill for Deool Band 2,’ reveals director Pravin Tarde

During a conversation with Abhijat Marathi Filmy, Tarde recalled how the production team approached Shah Rukh Khan's production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, for a Digital Cinema Package (DCP), a crucial digital format required for theatrical screenings.

According to Tarde, the makers had initially set aside Rs 12 lakhs for the DCP. However, the final cost turned out to be significantly higher. “We had budgeted around Rs 12 lakhs for the DCP, but the cost eventually came to Rs 42 lakhs,” Tarde explained. With limited resources available for a regional film, the team found itself unable to pay the amount required to obtain the package.

The filmmaker said they approached Red Chillies Entertainment and explained their situation, requesting support considering the film's modest budget.

How the matter reached Shah Rukh Khan

Despite the DCP being ready, it could not be handed over because the payment was pending. Eventually, the issue reached Shah Rukh Khan, who reportedly sought more information about the project. “He asked his technical team about the matter. They told him it was a film by the makers of Mulshi Pattern. Since Mulshi Pattern was later remade as Antim by Salman Khan, Shah Rukh was aware of our work,” Tarde said.

The actor then reportedly asked his team about Deool Band 2 and was informed that it was a well-made emotional film whose makers were unable to bear the DCP costs. “The DCP was ready, but it hadn't been handed over because the dues were pending,” Tarde recalled.

‘Waive off their bill’: Shah Rukh Khan's response

After learning about the situation, Shah Rukh Khan decided to help the film's makers by waiving the fee. Quoting the superstar's response, Tarde said, “‘Waive off their bill.’ He told them, ‘It's a Marathi film. Give them the DCP. We can sort out the payments later. If it's a good film, give them the DCP.’”

The filmmaker praised the gesture and highlighted the respect shown towards regional cinema. “They showed tremendous respect towards Marathi cinema. For him, the film was more important than the money,” Tarde said.

Reflecting on the film's remarkable journey, he added, “I credit all these people for the success of the film. Today, the film is heading towards the Rs 100-crore club, and everyone is appreciating it. But what Shah Rukh Khan did when the film was nothing, when nobody knew whether it would work or not, will always be remembered. He helped us without any guarantee of success. I will forever be grateful to him.”

Deool Band 2 stars Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde in lead roles, with Mangesh Desai, Sanskruti Balgude, Devendra Gaikwad, Savita Malpekar, and Pravin Tarde playing supporting characters. A sequel to the 2015 film Deool Band, the movie explores socially relevant themes, including farmer suicides, while examining the complex relationship between faith and atheism.

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