The actress has denied any connection to the viral message on caste-based reservation, urging social media users not to believe fabricated claims circulating online.

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after reservation post goes viral: “I am shocked to see fake statements falsely attached to my name”

Actress Shilpa Shetty has issued a strong clarification after a viral social media post on caste-based reservation was falsely attributed to her. As the message gained widespread traction across multiple platforms, several users believed that the statement reflected the actress' views on the ongoing debate surrounding reservation in education and opportunities.

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after reservation post goes viral: “I am shocked to see fake statements falsely attached to my name”

The viral post, which was widely shared online, read, “Don’t touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation.”

As the post continued to circulate with her name attached to it, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to set the record straight and distance herself from the message. The actress categorically denied authoring or endorsing the statement, describing it as fabricated. Addressing the issue, Shilpa wrote, “I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news.”

I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. ​Do not fall for this fake news! — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 28, 2026



With this statement, the actress made it clear that the viral message did not originate from her and urged people not to believe or further circulate misinformation carrying her name. Shilpa's response has since been widely shared online, with many users appreciating her prompt clarification while urging others to verify information before forwarding or engaging with viral posts.

The clarification comes at a time when misinformation and fabricated celebrity statements continue to spread rapidly across social media platforms, often leading to confusion among users. Public figures have increasingly had to address such instances directly to prevent false narratives from gaining credibility.

For now, Shilpa Shetty has unequivocally stated that the reservation-related message circulating online has no connection to her. Her clarification puts to rest speculation surrounding the viral post and reiterates her appeal to the public not to fall for fabricated statements falsely attributed to her.

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