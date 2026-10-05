Shefali Shah breaks silence on writing about her first marriage and divorce with Harsh Chhaya: “I’ve written about it very respectfully”

Shefali Shah has generally kept her personal life away from the public eye, but the actor has now reflected on her first marriage and divorce in her memoir-in-essays, The Audacity of Being. In a recent interaction, she spoke about her decision to write about the experience and explained that the book does not focus on specific individuals or details of what led to the separation.

Shefali Shah breaks silence on writing about her first marriage and divorce with Harsh Chhaya: “I’ve written about it very respectfully”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shefali clarified that she was not interested in revealing private details about her former relationship. “I’m not naming anyone in the book. I’m not even getting into what happened or didn’t happen. I’m just talking about what happens on a general scale when people get married and nobody’s prepared for a divorce,” she said.

The actor also discussed how people often enter marriage with certain expectations about their future together. According to her, couples may approach marriage with “the idea of a happily-ever-after”, but things can change when a relationship begins to fall apart. Shefali said her writing focuses on the emotional and practical reality of dealing with the end of a marriage rather than placing blame on either person.

Addressing why she chose to write about her first marriage and divorce, she said she did not feel there was anything that needed to be hidden. “There was nothing to really hide about. I think I’ve written about it very respectfully. I’m just talking about any marriage falling off the brink. There’s an entire thing about when you realise your marriage is falling apart. So it’s, I think, about the failure of a relationship.”

Shefali was married to actor Harsh Chhaya. The two got married in 1997 and divorced in 2001. She has largely refrained from discussing the relationship publicly. She later married filmmaker and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, with whom she has two sons, Aryaman and Maurya.

On the professional front, Shefali has appeared in films including Waqt: The Race Against Time, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jalsa and Darlings. She also received international recognition for playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the Netflix series Delhi Crime, which won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah reveals “wrong communication” led to her exit from Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela; says, “I didn’t perceive it the way he was telling me”

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