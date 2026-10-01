Shefali Shah recalls walking out of Rangeela after four days and later working with Ram Gopal Varma again in Satya, calling his response gracious.

EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah reveals “wrong communication” led to her exit from Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela; says, “I didn’t perceive it the way he was telling me”

Shefali Shah’s journey in Hindi cinema has included several unconventional choices, but one of the earliest came at the beginning of her film career when she walked out of Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela after shooting for four days. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with a minor role in the 1995 film, recently revisited the decision and the circumstances that led to it.

EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Shah reveals “wrong communication” led to her exit from Ram Gopal Varma’s Rangeela; says, “I didn’t perceive it the way he was telling me”

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama while promoting her book The Audacity of Being, Shah reflected on how she perceived her role in Rangeela at the time. The film starred Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar and Jackie Shroff in the lead, with Shah playing the character of Mala Malhotra.

Looking back, Shah said there may have been a communication gap between her and Varma regarding the nature of her role. She recalled understanding some of the filmmaker's comments differently from what he intended. “I realised, I figured that in all jokey things, he said, you are playing a heroine. I am thinking you are playing a heroine of this film, full wrong communication,” Shah said.

The actress acknowledged that she may have misunderstood what Varma was trying to convey. However, based on her understanding of the role at the time, she did not feel that it was something she wanted to pursue. “But honestly, I don't know whether it was that. But I think there was, I didn't perceive it the way he was telling me or whatever. I must have misunderstood it,” she explained.

“And that's why it, you know, it didn't work for me, because I genuinely didn't think this was what I wanted to do. And yeah, and then I just,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK (@rohitkhilnani)

“Who does this?”

Walking away from a film directed by an established filmmaker was an unusual decision, particularly at a stage when Shah was still beginning her career. When asked how she made that choice despite Varma already being a major director, the actress admitted she wasn't approaching the situation with the kind of calculation one might expect in hindsight. “I was obviously not thinking, I mean, who does this? You don't do it, period,” Shah said.

Her decision becomes even more striking because her professional relationship with Varma did not end with Rangeela. In fact, the two would work together again a few years later on Satya, the 1998 crime drama that became one of Varma's most acclaimed films.

Shefali Shah praises Ram Gopal Varma’s response

Speaking about their reunion for Satya, Shah said Varma's willingness to work with her again demonstrated a certain openness on his part. “It talks about him in a very big way,” she said. Elaborating on what she meant, Shah added, “You know, to be gracious, to say, okay, fine. To be so receptive.”

Shefali Shah turns her experiences into a book

Shah is currently promoting The Audacity of Being, a deeply personal book in which she writes about her life, experiences and journey in cinema. The actress announced the book on social media on September 1, 2026, describing the decision to write it as an unexpected one given her own history with writing.

“For someone who used to get zero in dictation, had multiple red scratches puncturing my essays, believed punctuation meant a generous spill of ellipsis, and didn’t necessarily think a capital letter had to start a sentence, it’s absurd that I was audacious enough to write not just a monthly budget but an actual book,” she wrote.

Shah explained that her habit of writing personal thoughts began informally, through notes in diaries, on tickets and even alongside receipts. Social media eventually gave those private reflections an audience and encouraged her to share more. “I used to write my musings in a diary or behind a ticket or alongside a receipt, and then just like that, one day I decided to share it with you all. Not because it was brilliant but just because social media is far more interactive than a diary,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

She also made it clear that she did not approach the book as a conventional memoir or position herself as a literary figure. “Nothing in my life warrants a memoir. And yet I chose to tell a story only I have the copyrights to. I don’t promise an ingenious book, but what I do promise is absolute honesty,” Shah wrote.

The book, she said, represents the same willingness to take a chance that has also appeared in her professional choices. “Up until now, this book was mine. But from now on, it belongs to you,” she concluded in her announcement.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee recalls convincing Ram Gopal Varma to cast Shefali Shah in Satya; says, “I put my foot down”

More Pages: Rangeela Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.