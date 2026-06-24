Sharvari has been candid about her experience of filming Main Vaapas Aaunga, while speaking to Hindustan Times about inhabiting the 1940s setting, the pressure of public attention, and what links veteran actor Rani Mukerji to her younger co-star Vedang Raina.

Sharvari says Rani Mukerji and Vedang Raina share the same passion: “The desire and fire to make it amazing”

Stepping into the 1940s

Reflecting on the experience of shooting in a pre-Partition setting, Sharvari said: “It was beautiful and surreal. Even while we were shooting, ek sukoon tha. There is something just very pure about that time. Whatever connections that you build or even when we were playing our parts as Jiya and Keenu, I remember that whenever we did our scenes, it felt like the time had stopped and everything was still, when it wasn’t and there were so many people on set. I can count moments on my hand the times when we were performing and I felt like the time just stopped and we weren’t really saying anything. We weren’t even having conversations. They were just moments between two people and it’s really special to be able to feel something like that in that era. We were dressed up like that, the houses were like that. So, somewhere in our minds even we were in that space.”

The common thread

Over the course of her career so far, Sharvari has worked with actors across generations, including Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan in Bunty Aur Babli 2, John Abraham in Vedaa, Abhay Verma in Munjya, Junaid Khan in Maharaj, and Vedang Raina in Main Vaapas Aaunga. She noted that a common thread runs through all of them.

“Anybody who is doing this, whichever generation that they come from, people are so passionate about films and I get inspired by that. Rani ma’am inspires you to want to do better every day because she is a powerhouse and the same applies for even a Vedang for that matter, because even he’s so passionate about what he wants to do. The most common thing that I’ve seen in everybody is that desire and fire to wanting to make it just amazing,” she said.

A remarkable turnaround at the box office

Released on June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga opened to modest numbers before witnessing a surge in collections driven largely by positive word-of-mouth. The film has continued to gain momentum over its second weekend, prompting exhibitors across the country to increase show counts and screen allocation. With audiences continuing to discover the film in theatres, Main Vaapas Aaunga has become one of the year’s strongest examples of word-of-mouth-driven success.

Also Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga follows Dhurandhar’s path: Is the ‘Wednesday effect’ rewriting Bollywood’s box office rulebook?

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