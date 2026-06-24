As Alpha gears up for its theatrical release on July 3, the film is already drawing attention for placing two women at the forefront of a large-scale action spectacle. Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, the film represents a significant step in Indian cinema, with female leads driving an action-packed narrative.

Alia Bhatt gets candid on Alpha’s journey; says, “I had such a good time making Alpha”

Reflecting on her experience of working on the project, Alia described Alpha as one of the most memorable films she has been a part of. Speaking about the shoot, she said, “I had such a good time making Alpha. It's probably one of the most enjoyable experiences I've had on a film set. There was something really exciting about stepping into this world of action, scale and adventure. It pushed me in ways I hadn't experienced before and I loved every bit of it.”

One of the aspects that drew Alia to the film was its strong focus on women leading the action. Sharing her thoughts, she said, “What I loved most was that at the heart of it were two women leading all the action. We don't get to see that very often and I had a lot of fun being part of that. Alpha is a celebration of attitude and a celebration at the movies.”

The actress also highlighted the positive atmosphere on set, crediting the cast and crew for creating an energetic and collaborative environment throughout the filming process. She revealed that the excitement surrounding the project made every day on set enjoyable.

“What made it even more special was getting to do it with such a fantastic group of people. Whether it was our director, cast, the action team, or the crew behind the scenes, there was a real sense of excitement around what we were making and I think some of that energy found its way onto the screen. I genuinely looked forward to going to set every morning and I loved every minute of it,” she added.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 3.

Also Read : Alia, Sharvari and the New Internet Cool: Why Alpha and India’s Got Latent Own the Conversation on Social Right Now!

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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