Actor Shamita Shetty has opened up about her experience with endometriosis, revealing the symptoms that eventually led to her diagnosis. She shared her journey on the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan's YouTube talk show All About Her, which also features renowned endoscopic and laparoscopic gynecological surgeon Dr. Neeta Warty.

Shamita Shetty recalls saying, “There is something wrong” before endometriosis diagnosis on Soha Ali Khan podcast All About Her

The episode focuses on creating awareness about endometriosis, exploring why the condition often goes undiagnosed for years, how it affects the body, and why many women may unknowingly be living with it. Through personal experiences and medical expertise, the conversation sheds light on its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.

During the discussion, Soha Ali Khan asked, "Shamita, can you tell us what were some of the symptoms that you experienced?" to which Shamita Shetty responded, "There was pain, and it wasn't just during my periods. It was constant. It started affecting everything I did throughout the day whether it was working out or even carrying out my daily activities. I had persistent lower back pain. My period pain was always bearable. I've always had a high pain tolerance, and I also have a history of cysts, so I knew what period pain felt like. But this was completely different. I can't even describe the kind of pain it was. It was intense and incredibly uncomfortable because I felt it both in the front and in my lower back. The lower back pain was especially difficult because I already have a lower back injury, so this only made it worse. That's when Dr. Warty explained that my ovary had become stuck to my rectum because the endometriosis had grown and attached itself to surrounding organs.”

“That doesn't happen overnight, it takes time. Before I met Dr. Warty, I had been visiting my gynecologist because I was experiencing other symptoms that didn't feel normal for me, including pain and bleeding during intercourse. There were several things that just felt out of the ordinary. I've always been someone who listens to my body. It's almost like your body speaks to you when something isn't right. I remember telling my trainer over and over again, 'There's something wrong.' Sometimes I'd even burst into tears because I just knew something wasn't right, even though I couldn't explain it,” she shared.

She continued, “I also experienced sudden weight gain. I gained about four to five kilos, the heaviest I've ever been, along with significant water retention. To make matters more confusing, I was also going through perimenopause, so many of these symptoms overlapped. I couldn't tell what was causing what. When I finally met Dr. Warty, it was during what seemed like a routine consultation. But she immediately understood where my pain was coming from. She knew exactly what needed to be examined and which specialized tests I required. It wasn't just a routine MRI she recommended the right imaging with the appropriate protocol, which ultimately led to the correct diagnosis."

Dr. Neeta Warty, who is actively involved in research on the detection of endometriosis in collaboration with the National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, also shared medical insights into the condition during the episode, explaining why timely diagnosis remains a challenge for many patients.

Through Shamita Shetty's personal account and Dr. Warty's expert perspective, the episode aims to raise awareness about endometriosis and encourage women not to ignore persistent symptoms or normalize severe pain during menstruation.

The latest episode of All About Her, hosted by Soha Ali Khan, is set to stream on YouTube at 11:00 AM.

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan opens up about experiencing perimenopause on All About Her: “I suddenly put on weight, had acne and insomnia”

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