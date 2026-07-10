The actor penned an emotional note for his longtime co-star after reports of Rajesh Sharma being hospitalized sparked concern across the film industry.

Akshay Kumar has expressed concern for veteran actor Rajesh Sharma after reports of the latter's hospitalization following an insect bite during the shoot of Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi. Taking to social media, Akshay shared an emotional message for his longtime colleague, wishing him a speedy recovery and hoping to see him back on his feet soon.

Akshay Kumar reacts to Rajesh Sharma’s health scare after insect bite on Fauzi sets; says, “Jaldi theek ho ja yaar”

Sharing a still from one of their films together on X (formerly Twitter), Akshay wrote, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon buddy, we still have to sit together and laugh a lot).”

The heartfelt post quickly drew attention from fans, many of whom joined the actor in wishing Rajesh Sharma a swift recovery. Akshay and Rajesh have shared screen space in multiple films over the years, and the actor's message reflected the bond they have built through their long association in the industry.

Rajesh Sharma's health became a matter of concern after he reportedly suffered an insect bite while shooting for Fauzi. According to a statement issued by actress Sudipa Chatterjee and filmmaker-producer Agnidev Chatterjee, the incident took place after pack-up when Sharma was interacting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation. It is believed that he may have been bitten by an insect, possibly a bug or a poisonous spider.

Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh’s health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai. pic.twitter.com/n8yH6IYxKH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 9, 2026



Since the bite initially appeared to be minor, Sharma did not seek immediate medical attention. However, nearly six hours later, he reportedly experienced severe pain in his right leg and his condition began to worsen. Despite the discomfort, the actor boarded a flight to Kolkata, where his health reportedly deteriorated further. During the journey, he developed a high fever and became increasingly restless. He was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata the following day for treatment.

The incident has now sparked wider discussions within the film industry. The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has stepped in and sought a detailed probe into the matter. The association has raised concerns regarding hygiene and sanitation standards on the film's set and has called for accountability from the makers. It has also urged the production team to ensure that Rajesh Sharma receives all necessary medical assistance and support during his recovery.

As concern continues to grow over the actor's health, colleagues and well-wishers from across the industry have been extending their prayers and messages of support, with Akshay Kumar's heartfelt note being among the first from Bollywood.

Also Read: Rajesh Sharma hospitalised after suspected insect bite on Prabhas’ film set, condition under close observation

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