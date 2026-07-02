The new international-standard stadium marks a major milestone for the Knight Riders Group's global cricket vision and the sport's growing presence in the United States.

Shah Rukh Khan and the Knight Riders Group have marked a historic milestone in global cricket with the inauguration of the Knight Riders Cricket Ground, Los Angeles, which officially hosted its first-ever Major League Cricket (MLC) fixture. The venue welcomed the Los Angeles Knight Riders as they took on Washington Freedom, signalling a significant step in the expansion of cricket in the United States.

Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Los Angeles as venue hosts first Major League Cricket match

The newly built stadium is the first international cricket venue established by a global cricket franchise, reflecting the Knight Riders Group's long-term commitment to growing the sport through investment in world-class infrastructure.

Constructed to international standards, the Knight Riders Cricket Ground features eight wickets on the main square, ICC-standard playing dimensions and six floodlight towers standing 120 feet tall. More than 32,000 metric tonnes of earth were moved during construction to develop the venue into a world-class cricketing arena designed to offer an elite experience for both players and fans.

Speaking about the landmark achievement, Shah Rukh Khan, Co-owner of the Knight Riders Group, said, “What started as a dream has become a reality today. Bringing cricket, the second most-watched sport in the world, to Los Angeles is a landmark moment for all of us. Through this long-term partnership between Fairplex and Knight Riders, we are creating much more than a cricket venue. We are building a space that celebrates community, togetherness, energy and entertainment.

“It is a place built not just for sport, but also for entertainment, for families, and for memories that will last forever. We hope this becomes a home for cricket in Los Angeles and inspires generations of fans and players alike. This is for Los Angeles, for cricket fans across the globe, and for the Knight Riders family. Believe in Purple and Gold,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Sports, also highlighted the significance of the project, saying, "The Knight Riders Cricket Ground, LA is much more than a stadium; it is a statement of intent for the future of cricket. Becoming the first global cricket brand to establish an international cricket stadium is a proud milestone for the Knight Riders Group and reflects our belief that the growth of the game must be supported by world-class infrastructure. We wanted to create a venue that players would love competing at, fans would cherish visiting, and the local community could proudly call its cricketing home."

Adding to the celebrations, NBA champion Ron Artest, popularly known as Metta World Peace, was invited to bowl the ceremonial first ball at the inaugural MLC match. His participation underscored the growing connection between cricket and mainstream American sports while highlighting the Knight Riders Group's efforts to integrate the game into Los Angeles' sporting culture.

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground will host Major League Cricket matches from July 1 to July 5, further strengthening cricket's expanding footprint in the United States and reinforcing the Knight Riders Group's vision of making the sport more accessible to new audiences across the globe.

Also Read: Farah Khan praises Shah Rukh Khan’s generosity towards his film crew: “He took 50 people to Dubai for Happy New Year premiere”

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