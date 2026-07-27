Veteran actor Shagufta Ali recently looked back on her experience of working with Govinda, describing him as an actor who constantly chased perfection on set. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she shared that despite his well-known habit of arriving late for shoots, Govinda never compromised when it came to delivering the best performance.

Shagufta Ali calls Govinda a “bigger perfectionist” than Aamir Khan, says his habit of arriving late on set was “the only issue”

Recalling the filming days, Shagufta said the atmosphere on set was always lively: "We used to have great fun whether Govinda or Karisma were on the set or not. We were on a paid picnic. The outdoor shoot in Ooty was great. We had stayed at Mithun Da's hotel. When he got to know about it, he came to meet us and treated us to seafood he personally cooked."

Shagufta Ali says Govinda chased perfection in every scene

While praising Govinda's talent, the actor admitted that punctuality was one issue that often affected the shoot schedule. She said, "Govinda used to come late on set here too. If the shift were 9 am, he would come by 1 or 2 pm, and never before that. This was the only issue with Govinda; otherwise he was a very nice person. I have done 3-4 films with him. He is a very nice person, fun-loving."

She went on to compare his work ethic with Aamir Khan's, who is widely regarded as Bollywood's "Mr Perfectionist." She recalled, "He does 25 rehearsals. Govinda is a bigger perfectionist than Aamir Khan. David sir would okay the take, but he would still insist and also apologise to others. His eye for perfection was so strong that he didn't care if the person opposite him was tired."

Kader Khan often complained about Govinda arriving late

Shagufta also revealed that veteran actor and writer Kader Khan would often express his frustration over Govinda's late arrivals. She asserted, "Kader Khan would get very angry with Govinda for arriving late; others would get irritated too. We had to wait for him every day. Even though he would not show his anger openly, he would grumble about it."

Govinda, who has delivered several memorable films over the years, is now preparing for his return to the big screen after a seven-year gap. The actor will next be seen in his self-produced film Roopa, co-starring debutante Rani Swarnkar. He has also announced another project titled Duniyadari.

Also Read: Shagufta Ali calls Karisma Kapoor “over-ambitious”; shares thoughts on why her on-screen partnership ended with Govinda

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