The National Award-winning actor-producer on why he refuses to box himself into a genre, and what lies ahead after his debut production.

Vikrant Massey reveals the simple mantra behind his banner Homemade Stories; says, “I wanted to tell stories that resonate with people”

National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey is steadily expanding his creative footprint beyond acting. His production house, Homemade Stories, is built on a belief in keeping storytelling simple, honest and meaningful, and the actor-producer has now spoken about the thinking that drives it.

Vikrant Massey reveals the simple mantra behind his banner Homemade Stories; says, “I wanted to tell stories that resonate with people”

Explaining his vision for the banner, Massey said, "I wanted to tell stories that resonate with people without complicating matters. My motto has always been, less is more. Cut the frills, the superfluous, and just keep it as simple as possible."

Asked whether Homemade Stories leans towards a particular genre, Massey indicated that he prefers to stay flexible. "There are certain strengths every creative has, but I would not want to restrict myself to them, because it's an ever-evolving market. The idea is to go out there and tell good stories that are worth people's time and money."

That philosophy has already found expression in the production house's first project, Musafir Cafe, which has received a warm response from audiences. Massey drew appreciation not only for backing the project as a producer but also for his performance and the character he portrayed. The project is considered an important milestone in his transition from actor to producer.

The response to Musafir Cafe has also travelled beyond the screen. Massey is now taking the concept to the mountains, with plans to open two new Musafir Cafes in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The move suggests an effort to extend the world of the project into a real-life experience for audiences.

Looking ahead, Massey has an interesting slate. He will next be seen in White, in which he plays Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The role adds to a career that has moved from acclaimed performances to a National Award win and, more recently, to an increasingly hands-on role behind the camera.

Together, these ventures point to Massey's widening creative ambitions. With Homemade Stories, he is gaining another platform to back stories he believes are worth telling, though how the banner shapes its future slate remains to be seen.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey starrer Musafir Cafe expands beyond screen as cafés take shape in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand; see pic

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