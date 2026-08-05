The singer-composer's latest track blends Pop-Rock influences with a dance-led visual narrative, following the release of his earlier single, ‘Lipstick’.

Singer-composer Adnan Sami has released his latest single, ‘Ishq Tamasha’, in collaboration with Zee Music Company. The romantic track explores the evolving expressions of love while highlighting how emotions continue to remain universal despite changing times.

Adnan Sami releases new single ‘Ishq Tamasha’ with Zee Music Company; explores love through music and dance

Accompanied by a music video centred around dance, ‘Ishq Tamasha’ tells its story through movement and expressions rather than dialogue. The video features two performers whose chemistry unfolds through choreography, using gestures and body language to convey emotions that often go beyond words. Adnan Sami also appears in the video, performing on the keyboard.

Musically, the track combines soulful melodies with Pop-Rock elements, while the visuals aim to complement the emotional themes of the song. The release follows Sami's earlier single ‘Lipstick’, which was launched earlier this year.

Speaking about the song, Adnan Sami said, “Love has always been an emotion that evolves with the times, but at its core, it remains universal. ‘Ishq Tamasha’ is a song about emotions that sometimes go beyond words. Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness or even anger, each of these feelings has its own language, and dance can express them in a way that words sometimes cannot. I really enjoyed exploring that idea through the music and visuals, while bringing it into a contemporary musical space. My collaboration with Zee Music Company has given me the creative freedom to experiment with different sounds and forms of expression, and I hope ‘Ishq Tamasha’ allows listeners to connect with the song through their own emotions and experiences.”

The new release also marks the continuation of Adnan Sami's association with Zee Music Company. Through this collaboration, the singer-composer has been exploring different musical styles while experimenting with contemporary sounds and visual storytelling.

Over the years, Adnan Sami has established himself as a versatile musician, with a repertoire spanning romantic ballads, classical influences and contemporary compositions. With ‘Ishq Tamasha’, he returns with a track that places equal emphasis on music and visual expression, using dance as an extension of the song's emotional narrative.

‘Ishq Tamasha’ is now available on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel and is streaming across leading music platforms.

Also Read: Adnan Sami records song for Akshay Kumar’s next with Anees Bazmee: “We had a blast”

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