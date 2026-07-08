Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, who joins the Dhamaal franchise for the first time with Dhamaal 4, has spoken about her experience of stepping into the comedy space and what she takes away from the film. The fourth instalment of the franchise also marks the entry of Anjali Anand, and follows the returning gang on a new treasure hunt. Dhamaal 4 releases in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Sanjeeda Shaikh shares her biggest takeaway from Dhamaal 4; says, “Learn to laugh at yourself”

Speaking about being part of the franchise, Shaikh shared, “My reaction was pure excitement. I am glad Dhamaal happened to me because as a film it’s a loved legacy and franchise from the age of 5 to 95 years. I am also very grateful to work with Indra sir as Ishq is one of my most favourite comedy commercial films, which he directed and hence this felt surreal.”

She further added, “Also, to make people laugh is a responsibility and if you achieve that it’s a very special feeling as an actor and that’s what my biggest takeaway was that if you can laugh at yourself, you can make others laugh and the entire cast embodied that… Honestly that’s what creates great comedy and great chemistry which people will get to witness in Dhamaal 4.”

Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film releases in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: Sanjeeda Shaikh calls Adi-Manav the ‘Ultimate dynamic duo’ as she joins their crazy adventure in Dhamaal 4

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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