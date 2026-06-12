The fourth instalment of the popular comedy franchise was launched with a themed event at Imagicaa ahead of its theatrical release on July 10.

The makers of Dhamaal 4 have unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited comedy entertainer, offering audiences a glimpse into the latest adventure featuring the franchise’s beloved ensemble cast. Scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10, 2026, the film marks the return of the iconic gang as they set out on another treasure hunt filled with confusion, competition, and comic misadventures.

Dhamaal 4 trailer out: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and gang embark on a chaotic treasure hunt

In an unusual promotional move, the trailer launch was hosted at Imagicaa, where the venue was transformed to reflect the adventurous and larger-than-life world of the film. The event aimed to recreate the spirit of the franchise while building anticipation for the fourth chapter in the Dhamaal series.

The trailer introduces viewers to a new treasure-hunting mission that brings together the familiar faces of the franchise. This time, the promise of a massive fortune sets off a chain of events as multiple characters race to reach the treasure first. As expected, the journey is packed with misunderstandings, unexpected obstacles, and a series of comedic situations that place the characters in increasingly chaotic circumstances.

While the trailer keeps several plot details under wraps, it hints at a story driven by rivalry, greed, and luck, with each member of the group attempting to outsmart the others. The mystery surrounding who ultimately succeeds in claiming the treasure is expected to unfold when the film hits theatres next month.

Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra. The film also stars Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Over the years, the Dhamaal franchise has built a strong fan base through its blend of slapstick comedy, quirky characters, and ensemble-driven storytelling. The latest installment appears to continue that formula while introducing a fresh storyline centred around an ambitious treasure hunt.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films. The film is a production of T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

With the trailer now out, the film joins the list of major Bollywood releases slated for July 2026 and is expected to appeal to audiences looking for a family-oriented comedy entertainer on the big screen.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 makers plan a never-seen-before trailer launch at Imagicaa; 60-ft poster to be unveiled at a grand waterfall

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

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