After a cameo in the highly impactful Netflix film, Baramulla (2025), Sanjay Suri was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s recently released Main Vaapas Aaunga. It marked his comeback on the big screen after nearly 3 ½ years; his last theatrical film was Mili (2022). Next, he has bagged the Colors TV show Juhi Mui, which will air from June 29. In an interview with Bombay Times, he talked about returning to TV after more than two decades and a lot more. He also explained why he’s selective with his choices.

Sanjay Suri makes SHOCKING revelation on why he moved away from commercial cinema after Abhishek Bachchan’s Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa: “Everything revolved around one person…”

Sanjay Suri said, “I hosted the travel show Indian Holiday nearly 30 years ago, followed by Yehi Toh Pyar Hai as the lead. Then Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999) happened, followed by films and producing, and life took another trajectory. So, this is like my ghar wapsi after 30 years.”

He also remarked, “Even back in the day, I sat at home for two years and didn’t do anything. I’ve just had a release with Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, have an upcoming OTT show, and will dabble in short films. If you look at the 27 years, I’ve been active since 1999, I may not have a Rs. 100 crore film to my credit, but I’ve been fortunate to be part of some wonderful films that have stood the test of time. My aspirations have never been driven by panic or visibility.”

Sanjay Suri then revealed his experience of working in a big-ticket 2000 film, “I did a commercial film, Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa, which was Abhishek Bachchan’s second film, but my experience was that everything revolved around one person. In those days, cinema was very hero-driven. Either you’re the lead, or you’re reduced to nothing. I said, ‘Okay, I’ll play on my T20 ground.’ I don’t mind being a brick in the wall, but if you take that brick out, it should make an impact.”

Also Read: KGAF 2026: Sanjay Suri recalls Jhankaar Beats WILD premiere night: “Sujoy Ghosh climbed a wall; fell into a slush and got ELECTROCUTED”; Shayan Munshi reveals, “I was made to wear a saree possibly as a prank for audition; I thought they were making Ramayana or Mahabharata”

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