Sanjay Dutt has reflected on how the Hindi film industry has evolved during his four-and-a-half-decade-long career, saying Bollywood has become increasingly competitive and has lost the sense of unity it once had. The actor, who made his debut as a leading man with Rocky in 1981, shared his thoughts during a conversation with Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy on AIG Hospitals' YouTube channel.

Sanjay Dutt reflects on Bollywood’s changing culture as it becomes more competitive; says, “In Hollywood there’s no jealousy, they celebrate each other”

Looking back on his early years in the industry, Sanjay recalled a time when filmmakers, actors, and technicians shared a close-knit bond and supported one another. Speaking about the changes he has witnessed over the years, he said, “When I started, the industry felt like a family. Everyone was together, everyone was helping one another. Now it’s become much more cut-throat, much more competitive. It's sad, but I hope it comes back.”

The actor also drew comparisons between Bollywood and Hollywood, praising the latter for maintaining a healthier competitive environment. According to Sanjay, Hollywood professionals celebrate one another's achievements without envy and are backed by strong industry bodies. He said, “In Hollywood, everybody is together, they are friends. It's competitive, but it's very healthy. Over there, everyone is very united. The actors are together, the writers are together. There are industry bodies that support everyone. Even at the Oscars, there's so much togetherness. Whenever an actor goes up to receive an award, there’s no jealousy. You can genuinely see everyone celebrating each other. It’s beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay recently reunited with his longtime friend Salman Khan. Salman shared photos of the two embracing each other on Instagram, delighting fans and highlighting their enduring friendship.

On the work front, Sanjay was last seen in Aakhri Sawal, directed by Ahijeet Mohan Warang. The political drama, which also starred Namashi Chakraborty, Aamir Sadh, and Sameera Reddy, was released on May 15 but received poor reviews and reportedly earned around ₹3 crore at the box office.

The actor is now preparing to return as Ballu in Khalnayak Returns, a fresh interpretation of the 1993 cult classic. Speaking about the project at an event in Mumbai, Sanjay revealed that the idea for the sequel came to him during his time in jail in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blast case. “In jail, I asked everyone around me who would be interested in watching it. And the 4,000 inmates said they all would. I asked all of them to write one page about it, and it took me a while to read all 4,000 pages. When I came out on parole, I asked Subhash (Ghai) sir to go through it. After that, he said it should be made,” the actor revealed.

Also Read : Salman Khan shares heartfelt post for Sanjay Dutt; calls him ‘mera bada bhai’ in emotional note

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