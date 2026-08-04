Salman Khan is all set to resume work on his upcoming action entertainer with director Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively titled SVC63, as the film gears up for an extensive six-week shooting schedule in Mumbai. While the project has recently been in the spotlight due to reports surrounding the actor’s remuneration, the focus has now shifted back to production as filming is scheduled to begin on August 6.

Salman Khan to begin 6-week Mumbai shoot for Vamshi Paidipally’s SVC63

The upcoming schedule will take place in Goregaon and is expected to be one of the film’s most significant shooting phases. According to a source, the team has lined up three large-scale action sequences along with several scenes involving massive crowds. Although the schedule was originally planned to be shot in Hyderabad, the makers later decided to shift it to Mumbai to better accommodate the production requirements.

A source shared, “The makers had initially planned to conduct the schedule in Hyderabad, but it was moved to Mumbai. This leg is heavily dependent on crowd work, with scenes involving hundreds of junior artistes. The action team has planned large-scale sequences, and the crowd movement in them is as important as Salman’s stunts. Nayanthara is expected to join the unit in a few weeks.”

The film’s action portions are expected to feature elaborate choreography, with the movement of hundreds of junior artistes playing a crucial role alongside Salman Khan’s high-octane stunt sequences. Actress Nayanthara, who stars opposite Salman in SVC63, is likely to join the shoot after a few weeks.

Adding to the cast, actor Rahul Dev has officially come on board to play one of the film’s antagonists. He is expected to begin shooting alongside Salman Khan during this Mumbai schedule.

Director Vamshi Paidipally is aiming to complete SVC63 well ahead of its planned Eid 2027 theatrical release. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is also preparing for the return of the reality show Bigg Boss 20, which is expected to premiere in September, making the coming months packed with both film and television commitments for the superstar.

Also Read : Salman Khan recalls jail experience during Alliance headquarters visit; says, “You will never want to go back in”

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