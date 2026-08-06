Anil Kapoor has reached Hyderabad to kick off filming for the highly anticipated Pan-India film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. Featuring Jr NTR in the lead role, the film is already generating significant excitement and is expected to be one of the biggest theatrical releases of 2027. The first installment of the ambitious project is slated to arrive in cinemas on June 11, 2027.

Anil Kapoor begins shooting for Jr NTR’s Dragon in Hyderabad, returns to Telugu Cinema after 46 years

Before beginning work on the film, Anil shared a nostalgic moment with fans on social media. On August 5, which marks actress Kajol's birthday, the actor posted a heartfelt Instagram Story remembering their time together while shooting Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain (1999) at Ramoji Film City.

Recalling a memorable conversation from those days, Anil revealed that Kajol had once playfully told him that even years later, after getting married and raising a family, he would still be shooting at the same location. Her light-hearted prediction unexpectedly came true as he returned to Ramoji Film City on her birthday, this time for Dragon. Describing the coincidence as a "true blessing," Anil also expressed his wish to reunite with Kajol on screen in the near future.

The film also marks a major milestone in Anil Kapoor's career, as it brings him back to Telugu cinema after a gap of 46 years. He made his Telugu debut with Bapu's Vamsa Vruksham in 1980, a film that also introduced him as a leading actor. During the promotions of Animal in Hyderabad in 2023, Anil had fondly spoken about working on the film, sharing that the experience taught him discipline. He recalled waking up at 4 a.m. every day to prepare for the demanding schedule, an experience that left a lasting impact on him.

In Dragon, Anil Kapoor takes on the role of Raghuveer Rathod, the Chief of India's Narcotics Bureau. Set in the backdrop of the opium trade during the 1960s, the story revolves around Jr NTR's character, Luger, the ruthless assassin-in-chief of the Afghan Trading Company.

As the narrative unfolds, Rathod becomes the biggest obstacle standing in Luger's path and his expanding criminal network. The confrontation between the Narcotics Bureau and the powerful trading syndicate forms the core of the story. According to industry buzz, Anil's character is expected to be a commanding authority figure whose unwavering pursuit of justice will lead to one of the film's most intense and significant face-offs. With its powerful cast, high-stakes narrative, and Prashanth Neel's direction, Dragon is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited releases in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff celebrate 32 years of 1942: A Love Story as restored version heads to cinemas

More Pages: Dragon Box Office Collection

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