During a candid chat, the producer shared an amusing memory about how an ordinary dinner turned into an unforgettable behind-the-scenes moment.

Producer Shailendra Singh recently shared an interesting anecdote about Salman Khan during a candid conversation with Cyrus Broacha. Recalling one of his visits to the superstar’s residence at Galaxy Apartments, Singh revealed how he witnessed Salman casually undergoing a hair treatment while enjoying a plate of biryani, leaving him completely surprised by the unusual sight.

Salman Khan ate biryani while getting hair treatment, recalls producer Shailendra Singh: “There’s a price to pay to be a star, bro”

Speaking about their regular get-togethers, Shailendra reminisced about the Monday night gatherings they often had at Salman’s home. He also revealed the actor’s unique habit of eating while looking into a mirror, with conversations often taking place through their reflections. “I went to Salman for a meeting at his place in Galaxy Apartments. In those days, we used to have Monday night parties. He was sitting at the dining table, eating, and looking at himself in the mirror. He likes to eat while looking in the mirror. There’s a small table in the kitchen with a mirror in front, so you’re sitting next to him, but you’re actually talking through the mirror,” he said.

The producer then recalled an unexpected moment when a man entered the room carrying medical equipment. As Salman continued eating his meal unfazed, the visitor began administering injections to the actor’s scalp. He recalled, “He’s sitting there eating biryani—you know Salman, he enjoys his food, especially after a few drinks. Suddenly, this strange-looking guy walks in, puts on gloves, takes out a needle and starts injecting his scalp. I’m watching all of this in the mirror and thinking, ‘What the f* is going on here?'”

According to Shailendra, Salman responded to his stunned reaction with complete ease, explaining that maintaining one's appearance comes with the demands of stardom. He went on to continue, “He just said, ‘There’s a price to pay to be a star, bro.’ He kept eating while the treatment continued.”

Looking back, the producer admitted he had no idea what procedure Salman was undergoing at the time. However, he noted that such treatments have now become increasingly common among actors dealing with hair thinning. “At that time, I didn’t know what it was. I think everyone does it now—Hrithik does it, everybody does it. As you grow older and your hair starts thinning, you have to do these things,” he added.

Shailendra Singh’s anecdote offers a rare glimpse into Salman Khan’s off-screen personality, highlighting the actor’s ability to remain completely at ease even while undergoing a cosmetic procedure. The story also sheds light on the lengths many actors go to in order to maintain their on-screen image, while balancing it with everyday moments as simple as enjoying their favourite plate of biryani.

Also Read: Salman Khan spotted on Alliance sets; sparks rumours of a special episode with Sohail Khan

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