The trailer of Ramayana has been receiving widespread appreciation ever since it was unveiled at dawn on July 30. Joining the long list of celebrities who have lauded the ambitious mythological epic is Kantara star Rishab Shetty, who shared a heartfelt note on X praising the vision of director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, the cast, and the film’s music.

Rishab Shetty praises Ramayana trailer; calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘divine’, says only ‘Yash could do justice to Ravana’

Sharing his admiration for the trailer, Rishab acknowledged the immense challenge of bringing the revered epic to life on screen while applauding the makers for creating a believable cinematic world. “It’s not easy to convince people with the stories and characters of our epics. We have all grown up listening to them, and each of us carries our own imagination of these timeless legends. Hats off to the team for creating such an incredibly convincing world,” she said.

The actor-filmmaker also appreciated Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra’s vision while reflecting on the responsibility actors shoulder when portraying iconic mythological figures. He went on to add, “@niteshtiwari22 @malhotra_namit, take a bow. I can relate to the pressure an actor feels while portraying such iconic characters. Every single actor has embraced that responsibility and delivered a brilliant performance.”

Rishab went on to praise the film’s music, acknowledging both A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer for elevating the emotional impact of the trailer. He also had special words of appreciation for Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Lord Rama. “@raviedubey @Sai_Pallavi92 @Rakulpreet @arrahman @HansZimmer, every emotion has been beautifully underlined by your music. What a phenomenal score. #RanbirKapoor, brother, you made us truly feel the aura and divinity of Rama,” he shared.

The actor reserved some of his highest praise for Kannada superstar Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. Calling the performance exceptional, Rishab expressed pride in seeing a fellow Kannadiga take on such a monumental role. “@TheNameIsYash sir, my eyes grew bigger and bigger with every shot of yours. I don't think anyone else could have done justice to that character. I am running short of words to tell more about your brilliant performance but one thing , as a kannadiga you have always made us feel proud,” he concluded.

It’s not easy to convince people with the stories and characters of our epics. We have all grown up listening to them, and each of us carries our own imagination of these timeless legends. Hats off to the team for creating such an incredibly convincing world. @niteshtiwari22… pic.twitter.com/mLrLuUZqoi — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) July 30, 2026



Interestingly, Rishab Shetty is also set to become a part of a separate Ramayana universe. The actor, best known for Kantara, is expected to portray Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film Jai Hanuman, making his praise for the trailer even more significant given his own association with the epic.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is being mounted as a two-part cinematic event. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Laxman, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as King Dashrath, among others. The first installment is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, while the second part is scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali 2027.

Also Read: Rishab Shetty to receive Leadership in Cinema Award at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026

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