Salman Khan has reportedly launched a multi-phase relief drive through Being Human and his Assam fan club to support families affected by the state's floods.

Actor Salman Khan has reportedly extended support to families affected by the devastating floods in Assam by launching a multi-phase relief initiative through his charitable organisation, Being Human. The actor is said to be coordinating with the Salman Khan Fan Club (SKFC) Assam to provide essential supplies to people living in some of the state's worst-hit regions.

Salman Khan plans multi-phase relief drive for Assam flood victims: Report

According to a Mid-Day report, Khan has been overseeing the relief efforts while continuing to shoot for director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film in Mumbai.

Food and essential supplies in the first phase

A source close to the actor told mid-day that Salman personally reached out to the Salman Khan Fan Club in Assam to plan the relief work: "He connected with the Salman Khan Fan Club [SKFC] Assam and planned a phased process to aid the affected."

As part of the first phase, Being Human has partnered with SKFC Assam to distribute ready-to-eat food packets in Sivasagar, with supplies being transported from Guwahati.

According to the source, each packet contains biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese and jam to help families sustain themselves during the ongoing crisis: "Each packet consists of biscuits, jaggery, poha, puffed rice, bread, cheese, and jam. Salman’s priority is to make sure families have enough food to last for at least three days until the situation improves."

Apart from food, the relief drive also includes the distribution of sanitary pads, mosquito coils, drinking water and water purification tablets.

More support planned in the coming weeks

The report further states that the initiative will continue in multiple phases. The second phase, expected to begin next week, will focus on distributing ration kits and medicines to affected families.

In the final phase, Being Human is expected to assist in rebuilding schools and hospitals that have suffered extensive damage in the floods.

Also Read: Delhi High Court orders removal of Kala Hiran teaser linked to Salman Khan; says reputation must be protected

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