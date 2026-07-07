Actress Saira Banu paid tribute to her late husband, actor Dilip Kumar, on the fifth anniversary of his death, marking the occasion with a personal note shared on her social media account on July 7. In the note, Banu reflected on memory, love and companionship, referring to Kumar by the affectionate name “Sahib” throughout.

Saira Banu pays tribute to Dilip Kumar on his 5th death anniversary; says, “His memories continue to live on”

She wrote, “The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers, in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, in quiet moments and in crowded ones alike, carrying with them every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is, perhaps, the purest proof that they have never been forgotten.

I often believe that Sahib bestowed upon me a treasure beyond measure before he took his leave of this earthly world, a treasury of memories so rich, so abundant, that I shall spend the remainder of my days living amongst them.

On this very day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that had cherished him. His family, his friends, his admirers across generations, and his brethren in the fraternity of cinema were all left with an emptiness that words shall never quite suffice to describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned for so many blessed years.

I count my blessings with profound gratitude, for ours was not merely a life lived together, it was a life fulfilled. As long as Sahib was by my side, I never found reason to concern myself with the burdens and trivialities of the worldly existence. Such was the generosity of his spirit, such was the grace with which he shouldered every responsibility, that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion.

The world shall forever remember him as one of the greatest artists to have ever adorned the silver screen. His devotion to his craft was unparalleled. Yet those who truly knew him shall remember a far gentler greatness, a philanthropist whose kindness knew no measure, a friend held in the highest esteem by the most distinguished amongst men, and above all, a human being whose compassion was as boundless as his dignity.

As I look back upon the years we shared, I realise something that had escaped me whilst I was living those very moments. I was not merely witnessing history, I was dwelling within it. Day by day, unknowingly, I became a humble part of a legacy that generations shall continue to celebrate.

Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He continues to reside wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day.

If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving, and being loved by, Dilip Kumar.

And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again.”

Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021. The tribute marks five years since his death.

Also Read: 46 years of Karz: Subhash Ghai reflects on the film’s enduring legacy, says, “A film becomes a classic when it continues to live in the hearts of audiences”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.