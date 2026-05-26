Television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have stepped into a new phase of their lives as they welcomed twin baby boys. On May 26, 2026, the couple shared the happy news with fans through a heartfelt joint statement on social media. The couple posted an image carrying a sweet note that read, “We asked for happiness... God said, ‘Take double.’ 💙💙 Blessed with twin baby boys.”

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcome twin baby boys: “Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!

Sharing their excitement further in the caption, Divyanka and Vivek wrote, “The wait is finally over… ‘The Boys’ are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. 💙💙 Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! 👶👶 Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood.”

The announcement quickly went viral on social media, with fans, friends, and members of the television industry pouring in congratulatory messages for the couple. Many celebrities and followers also appreciated the emotional and joyful way the duo shared the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Interestingly, the announcement came just a day after Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya posted pictures from their maternity photoshoot. The dreamy photographs captured the couple celebrating their upcoming parenthood journey together.

Along with the maternity pictures, the duo had written, “From being each other’s home… to becoming a home for someone else. 🤍 We don’t know what this journey will look like yet, but we already know it’ll be our greatest one. PS: I am lucky, I get to Love You and the world you have created for me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Their emotional post received immense love online and left fans eagerly waiting for the arrival of the babies. The couple had announced their first pregnancy earlier this year in March, after which they frequently shared glimpses of their special journey with followers.

Speaking about their relationship, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s love story has remained one of television’s most loved real-life romances. The two first crossed paths on the sets of the popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2015. The couple soon fell in love and got engaged in January 2016 before tying the knot in July of the same year. Over the years, Divyanka and Vivek have often shared glimpses of their relationship and companionship, making them one of the most admired celebrity couples on Indian television.

Bollywood Hungama wishes Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya love and happiness on welcoming their twin baby boys.

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