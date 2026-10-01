Roadies REBIRTH premieres on October 16 and will air every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM on JioHotstar and MTV.

Roadies REBIRTH is set to return with its 21st season, introducing a new format that brings six Gang Leaders together across two teams. JioHotstar and MTV will stream the adventure reality show from October 16, with episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM.

Roadies REBIRTH Promo: OGs vs Newgs tussle takes centre stage as show to premiere on October 16

The upcoming season features three OG Gang Leaders — Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula — competing against the NewGs, comprising Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali. The new format brings together different generations of Roadies leaders, with their contrasting personalities and approaches expected to shape the competition.

A recently released promo offers a glimpse into the preparations of the Gang Leaders ahead of the new journey. Host Rannvijay Singha connects with the OGs and NewGs over a video call to check on how they are preparing for the season.

In the promo, Neha, Nikhil and Prince are seen working out at a gym. However, a bench-press attempt does not go as planned, leading to a humorous moment. The NewGs also get into the fitness challenge, with Bani and Baseer attempting push-ups before Abhishek joins them. Their challenge also ends on a light note after they struggle to stay in sync.

The promo also highlights the equation between Prince and Neha. Their exchanges bring a playful element to the preparations, with Prince trying to help Neha while seemingly adding to the confusion. Neha also takes a dig at Prince's general knowledge skills.

Meanwhile, Bani, Baseer and Abhishek are shown navigating their own dynamic as they prepare to take on the Roadies journey together. The promo gives a glimpse of the differences between the OGs and NewGs, with the former bringing their experience from previous seasons and the latter bringing a different approach to the competition.

Speaking about the new format, host Rannvijay Singha says, “That’s the attitude we need, because this time the fight is going to be tough. You all know that this time on Roadies REBIRTH, there are two gangs but six people running the game. Three OGs will face three NewGs and this is a dynamic we’ve never seen before on Roadies. The real journey is about to begin, and I can’t wait to see what they bring to the Roadies journey!”

With six Gang Leaders divided between two teams, Roadies REBIRTH will introduce a different leadership structure as the contestants compete through challenges involving strategy, alliances and survival.

Also Read : Roadies REBIRTH: Rannvijay Singha returns as host for season 21

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