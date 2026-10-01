Amitabh Bachchan began the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 by informing viewers about a knee injury he sustained during the shoot. The veteran actor, who generally delivers his opening monologue while standing at the centre of the stage, appeared seated this time and explained the reason behind the change.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals knee injury during Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 shoot: “I slipped and fell and injured my knee”

Addressing the audience, Amitabh said that he had injured his knee after slipping and falling during the previous day’s shoot. “Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury,” Amitabh told viewers. Recalling the incident, he added, “Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee.”

The actor clarified that the injury was not serious and assured viewers that he was doing fine. However, he explained that he was experiencing some discomfort while standing. Although he could have delivered the monologue on his feet, Amitabh chose to remain seated because of “a little bit of difficulty” while standing.

The latest injury comes amid Amitabh’s continued professional commitments. He is set to return as Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, with regular shooting scheduled to begin in October 2026. The actor is also awaiting the release of Ribhu Dasgupta’s courtroom drama Section 84. Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of The Intern, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is reportedly progressing towards production.

This is not the first time Amitabh has sustained an injury while working. In March 2023, he suffered a right rib-cage injury and muscle tear while filming an action sequence for Kalki 2898 AD in Hyderabad. The injury reportedly caused discomfort while moving and breathing, following which the shoot was halted and he was advised rest and medication. He later returned to work after recovering.

Amitabh has been associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati for more than two decades. The quiz show premiered on July 3, 2000, with him as its host. He has hosted every season except Season 3, which was presented by Shah Rukh Khan. With Season 18, the show has completed 26 years, with Amitabh continuing his association with the popular quiz format.

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