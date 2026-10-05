Rise and Fall Season 2: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary falls after Rs 32 lakhs loss as Gautam Gulati clash adds to Tower tensions in ‘King vs Queen’ battle

The latest episode of Rise and Fall Season 2 saw another shift in the Tower’s power dynamics as the Rulers and Workers returned to the Penthouse and Basement following a tense weekend. With another Fall approaching, the Rulers had to make crucial choices about which contestants would enter the danger zone.

Rise and Fall Season 2: Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary falls after Rs 32 lakhs loss as Gautam Gulati clash adds to Tower tensions in ‘King vs Queen’ battle

This time, three pairs were placed against each other, while Gautam Gulati faced the challenge individually. Swara Bhasker and Raj, along with Karan Patel and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, selected Shehzad Poonawalla and Irina Rudakova. Gautam, Shehzad and Irina, meanwhile, chose Priyanka and Karan. The votes ended in a tie, leaving Tej Pratap Yadav to make the deciding call. He eventually put Karan and Priyanka in the danger zone.

The duo then got an opportunity to save themselves on the Fortune Floor. Before the challenge began, however, Priyanka and Gautam were involved in a heated exchange. Priyanka accused Gautam of lying and manipulating situations, telling him, “I don't lie, I don't manipulate. Maine saari feelings express ki thi, maine manipulate nahi kiya tha…. Whatever you said was a lie, you are a liar Gautam Gulati…… You can't stand a strong lady, that's your graph….”

Gautam responded to Priyanka, saying, “You're Priyanka, you're the queen. I am the king here.”

The Fortune Floor challenge revolved around the Fortune Pyramid, which initially contained ₹38 lakh. As the money continued to decrease, the two Rulers had to decide when to press the Fortune button. The contestant who pressed it first would Fall, while the other would retain their position in the Penthouse. If the amount reached zero before either contestant pressed the button, both would Fall and become Workers.

As the Fortune amount dropped, the pressure increased. Once the pot reached ₹6 lakh, Priyanka pressed the button, securing the remaining money but resulting in her Fall to the Basement. The decision meant that Rs 32 lakhs from the Fortune Pyramid was lost.

Priyanka’s move led to disagreements among the Rulers, with tensions continuing inside the Penthouse. A separate confrontation between Swara and Raj also followed, further reflecting the growing differences among the contestants.

With Priyanka now in the Basement and Rs 32 lakhs wiped out, the latest developments have once again changed the balance of power in the Tower.

Produced by Banijay Asia, Rise and Fall Season 2 is hosted by Virender Sehwag and streams free on Prime Video, with new episodes released daily at 12 noon. The show is also available through MX Player by Prime Video on the MX Player Android app, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video and Fire TV.

Also Read : Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal injured during Workers’ task; clashes with Shehzad Poonawalla over ‘biased’ verdict

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