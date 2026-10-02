The physical challenge saw Sara Gurpal continue despite the injury before the Workers were declared the losers, leading to a heated exchange with other contestants.

The ongoing competition in Rise and Fall 2 took a tense turn during a high-intensity Workers task after Sara Gurpal suffered a forehead injury while attempting to secure a win for her team. Despite the injury, the contestant continued participating in the challenge, but the Workers’ eventual loss led to a heated confrontation between Sara and the Penthouse contestants.

Rise and Fall 2: Sara Gurpal injured during Workers’ task; clashes with Shehzad Poonawalla over ‘biased’ verdict

The task put the Workers under pressure as they were required to collect gunpowder under specific conditions. The quantity collected and the formations created during the challenge played a role in determining the final outcome. Sara participated aggressively, putting considerable effort into the task as she attempted to help her team.

Her performance was also noticed by fellow contestants. Niharika and Gautam Gulati were among those seen acknowledging Sara’s commitment during the physically demanding challenge.

However, the task also resulted in an injury for Sara. While wearing a helmet and racing against time to collect gunpowder, the protective gear reportedly caused friction on her forehead, peeling the skin and leaving her with a visible wound.

Despite being in pain, Sara continued with the task instead of stepping away. She did not pause for medical intervention until the challenge had concluded, maintaining her focus on the task and her team.

The Workers, however, were ultimately declared the losers. The decision did not go down well with Sara, who questioned the verdict and its evaluation of the effort put in by her team. Her disagreement soon led to a heated exchange with Shehzad Poonawalla, with Sara calling out what she considered a biased decision.

As tensions escalated, Sara also expressed her disappointment with the Penthouse contestants over their assessment of the Workers’ performance. Questioning their lack of empathy despite witnessing the team’s efforts throughout the task, she said, “They saw the way we were playing the task, and yet they didn’t show any mercy.”

The incident added another layer of tension to the ongoing dynamics between the Workers and Penthouse contestants, with the task highlighting the increasingly competitive atmosphere inside Rise and Fall 2.

Also Read: Rise & Fall season 2 introduces ‘Price For All’, lets audiences decide contestants’ starting value

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