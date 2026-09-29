Rise And Fall 2: Swara Bhasker reveals two unsuccessful IVF attempts with anonymous donor before marriage to Fahad Ahmad; says, “I had convinced my parents”

Swara Bhasker has opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life, revealing that she underwent two unsuccessful rounds of IVF with an anonymous donor before she married Fahad Ahmad and later became a mother. The actor shared the details during a conversation with fellow contestants on Rise And Fall Season 2. Swara recalled a time when she had begun to believe that marriage might not happen for her, but she remained certain about one thing: she wanted to become a mother.

Rise And Fall 2: Swara Bhasker reveals two unsuccessful IVF attempts with anonymous donor before marriage to Fahad Ahmad; says, “I had convinced my parents”

Rather than waiting for marriage to happen before starting a family, Swara said she had considered pursuing motherhood independently. She also discussed the decision with her parents and eventually received their support. “I was okay to do IVF, I had convinced my parents, ‘Meri shaadi toh hone se rahi, main IVF se bacha karungi.’" Swara said.

Swara Bhasker discusses IVF with her parents

Swara recalled that her parents were initially surprised when she brought up the idea. However, after understanding how seriously she felt about becoming a mother, they chose to support her while also making her aware of the challenges she could face.

“First they were like, ‘Hain?’ And then bechare mere parents yaar, bade sweet log hain. They were like, ‘Okay,’ but of course talked to me and said, ‘Listen, it will be very challenging in a country like India. But it’s okay if that’s what you want,’"

Swara then revealed that she did not stop at discussing the possibility of IVF. She went ahead with the treatment and underwent two attempts using an anonymous donor. However, neither attempt resulted in a successful pregnancy. “You know, I did two rounds of IVF, anonymous donor, and hua nahi," she said.

How did Swara and Fahad Ahmad meet?

Swara’s personal life later took an unexpected turn when she met Fahad Ahmad at a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in New Delhi in January 2020.

The meeting eventually developed into a relationship, with Swara recalling how quickly their equation progressed: “We hooked up like immediately… it was insane. We got married in a court, we had a court wedding. Like basically 2-3 khushkhabri humein saath mein mil gayi."

Swara and Fahad registered their marriage in Mumbai on February 16, 2023. The couple subsequently celebrated their wedding with their family and friends in a traditional ceremony.

Also Read: Rise And Fall 2: Shehzad Poonawalla’s team BREAKS silence after Siwet Tomar’s ejection; says, “You cannot defeat his spirit”

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