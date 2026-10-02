The actress and Formula 1 driver feature together in a campaign for L’Oréal’s new Elvive haircare range.

Alia Bhatt and Formula 1 driver Carlos Sainz are back together, months after their much-talked-about meeting at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. The duo’s latest collaboration has now surfaced on social media, with Alia and Carlos featuring together in a L’Oréal advertisement for the brand’s new Elvive haircare range.

Alia Bhatt reunites with F1 star Carlos Sainz for L’Oréal ad after Cannes meeting; video goes viral

Alia Bhatt’s meeting with Carlos Sainz at Cannes had sparked considerable interest online, with fans curious about whether the unexpected pairing could eventually lead to a professional collaboration. That possibility has now materialised, with the two appearing together in the newly surfaced campaign.

In the advertisement, Alia and Carlos are seen promoting L’Oréal’s Elvive haircare range. The campaign appears to have not had an official release in India, although the video has now made its way onto social media and is being widely circulated by fans.

Carlos Sainz and Alia Bhatt for the Italian Promo for L’Oreal Paris 🖤✨ 📹leclercsainz_1655 pic.twitter.com/lnfCncaBze — ari (@itsnotme_arii) September 30, 2026



The reunion has prompted an enthusiastic response online, with fans reacting to the sight of the Bollywood actress and Formula 1 driver sharing the screen. Their Cannes appearance had already generated attention, and the new campaign has added another chapter to their association.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt continues to have several projects lined up. The actress recently headlined Alpha, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe marking her entry into the YRP spy universe. Alia recently also expressed her happiness over the release of Don’t Be Shy, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, one of her most anticipated upcoming films is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The period drama stars Alia alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in January next year. Alia has also wrapped up work on Tumbbad 2, where she is set to be seen in a new avatar.

With her film commitments continuing alongside brand collaborations, the actress’ latest appearance with Carlos Sainz has added another talking point for fans on social media.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor headline Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival campaign, set to go live on October 8

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