Richa Chadha has extended her support to Dia Mirza after the latter faced intense criticism on social media over a viral podcast clip featuring her five-year-old son, Avyaan. The controversy erupted after Dia recalled an incident in which her son questioned a delivery agent for bringing coconut water in plastic bags, prompting some social media users to accuse both mother and son of displaying “entitled arrogance.”

Richa Chadha defends Dia Mirza after troll storm over son Avyaan’s viral plastic remark: “Y’all wonder why actors don’t speak up”

The viral clip was taken from Dia's conversation on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, where she narrated how Avyaan reacted upon receiving the delivery. Recalling the moment, Dia said, “The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn’t know whom he was delivering. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, ‘Bhaiya plastic me lekar aaye hai, hamari ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao (Why have you got this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home, put it down and take the plastic away).”

Reacting to the story, Soha Ali Khan praised the young boy's confidence, saying, “Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction.”

However, the anecdote quickly sparked criticism online, with several users questioning Dia's environmental advocacy. Responding to one such post on X, Richa Chadha strongly defended the actor. She wrote, “Y’all wonder why actors don’t speak up? (Damned if you do, damned if you don’t!) Apart from the routine haranguing by the usual, brain-dead suspects, there’s also this! Of course punch up yaar, actors ki mental health ka kya hai. Aaye din suicides kar ke salacious news cycles ko feed bhi karna to artist ka kartavya hona chahiye... Women with privilege will be shamed if say anything outside the syllabus. Lipstick, bikini, GRWM, OOTD, make-up haul et al.”

Richa also highlighted Dia's long-standing environmental efforts, dismissing claims that the actor was being hypocritical. She stated, “Just FYI, @deespeak is involved with a bamboo paper company, (means no trees are cut to manufacture paper), and WITHOUT, a plastic recycling start up that makes very cool sunglasses. She’s also produced a lovely short on the climate... Check these things out, because if you can bully a 5 year old, you can also run a basic google search na.”

Further emphasizing Dia's commitment to environmental causes, Richa revealed that Dia had gifted her 1,100 trees as a wedding present and inspired her to gift trees to members of the press following the birth of her daughter. She added, "She doesn’t own a Jaguar LOL, I have only seen 2 electric cars ever. And if she was imperfect in the past, oh please forgive her dear kind lord, show mercy! Dia does more for ecological restoration in a day - than YT bloggers... or arguably you - do in a whole year. Those who want to do good in the world, do so at a great personal cost. So please discourage them, troll them properly from that super comfy armchair. Call them hypocrites because the urgent work today, right now, is to shame them.”

The renewed attention comes shortly after Dia had sparked conversations online with her remarks linking climate change and patriarchy. She had argued that both stem from systems that prioritize extraction over care, domination over balance, and short-term gains over long-term well-being, further reinforcing her advocacy for environmental and social issues.

Also Read : Dia Mirza trolled after son Avyaan scolds delivery agent over plastic packaging

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.