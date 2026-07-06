The Delhi-based situational comedy will also feature Kumud Mishra and is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to share screen space as an on-screen couple for the first time in an untitled situational comedy directed by Shashie Vermaa. While the real-life couple has previously appeared together in the popular Fukrey franchise, this marks the first film where they will be paired opposite each other in lead roles.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to romance on screen for the first time in Shashie Vermaa directorial; film set for April 2027 release

Backed by Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions, the film will also star acclaimed actor Kumud Mishra in a pivotal role. Set against the vibrant and chaotic backdrop of Delhi, the comedy promises a slice-of-life narrative infused with humour, emotions, and social commentary.

Shashie Vermaa, known for his work as an actor in films like Bala, Gunjan Saxena, and Kathal, as well as for writing and directing projects such as AK47 and Murga Trophy, will helm the yet-untitled entertainer. The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2026, with a theatrical release planned for April 2027.

Speaking about the project, Ali Fazal said, “I’ve always believed that the best comedies come from honest characters and believable situations. The moment I read this script, I knew there was something special about it. It’s also exciting to finally explore a completely new dynamic with Richa on screen, and I’m really looking forward to what we’ll create together. Shashie Sir’s work is truly something i have followed and have wanted to work with him and that is also a huge reason for me to be part of this project”.

Sharing her excitement, Richa Chadha added, “What drew me in was the simplicity and authenticity of the writing. It’s funny, emotional and deeply rooted in everyday life with a great social commentary angle to the story. Ali and I have shared the screen before, but never quite like this, and I’m genuinely excited for audiences to see us together in an entirely new space. The story reminded me of my first school days which was in Jamuna Paar in Delhi, and I am very excited to share screen with Ali, he’s a gifted actor. We have never had the opportunity to work together in this capacity, previously we worked on Fukrey which was more of an adversarial role”.

Director Shashie Vermaa described the film as a character-driven comedy rooted in everyday life. “This is a story that celebrates people, relationships, the lens of the society and the chaos that a small moment can bring in someone’s life that can turn it all topsy turvy. Delhi itself is almost a character in the film. Having performers like Ali, Richa and Kumud brings incredible depth, spontaneity and heart to the world we’ve created, and I can’t wait to begin filming.”

Mukesh Giri of Giriraj Productions echoed the excitement, saying, “From the very beginning, this story stood out because of its honesty, humour and universal appeal. Bringing together Ali and Richa in a pairing, audiences haven’t seen before, alongside an actor of Kumud Mishra’s calibre and under the direction of Shashie Vermaa, makes this an incredibly exciting project for all of us. We look forward to taking this film to audiences in 2027.”

The announcement comes shortly after Scenework Productions and Giriraj Productions wrapped up their children's sports film Murga Trophy, as both production houses continue to expand their slate with stories spanning multiple genres.

Also Read: Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit to take a darker path in Mirzapur: The Movie; deets inside!

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