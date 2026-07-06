Raveena Tandon has strongly defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan after the actor became the target of online criticism following her appearance at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speaking out against the harsh scrutiny faced by women in the public eye, Raveena condemned the growing culture of judging actresses based on their age, body, and fashion choices rather than their accomplishments.

Raveena Tandon slams trolling of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes look: “Aishwarya is an absolute global icon”

Aishwarya made a highly anticipated appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet earlier this year in a striking sculptural blue ensemble designed by Amit Aggarwal. While many admirers appreciated her distinctive look, several social media users criticised her appearance, outfit and photographs from the event, sparking widespread debate online.

Reacting to the backlash, Raveena expressed disappointment over the way conversations about successful women are often reduced to discussions about their physical appearance. Stressing that such attitudes reflect the darker side of social media, she said, “It is unfortunate and incredibly unfair. This relentless, hyper-fixation on a woman’s aging process, her weight, or her wardrobe choice is an ongoing toxic trait of our digital culture.”

She further pointed out that women, particularly actresses, continue to face relentless scrutiny over every aspect of their appearance, with even an unflattering photograph or an unconventional outfit becoming grounds for criticism. According to Raveena, this obsession overshadows their professional achievements and contributions.

The actress also lauded Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and her consistent representation of India on international platforms. Highlighting Aishwarya's stature, she said, “Aishwarya is an absolute global icon who has represented our country with unparalleled dignity and grace on international platforms for decades. To reduce a woman of her stature, achievements, and intelligence down to a bad camera angle or an experimental dress is just miserable behaviour.”

Raveena also addressed the gender disparity in the entertainment industry, questioning why women are expected to maintain the same appearance throughout their careers while men are rarely subjected to similar criticism. She remarked, “It reveals a broader, everyday cultural double standard, like we demand our female stars remain permanently frozen in time, looking exactly like they did twenty years ago, while male actors are allowed to age, change, and grow without an ounce of the same brutal scrutiny.”

Calling for greater empathy and respect, Raveena urged social media users to reconsider the way they speak about women in the public eye. She concluded by saying, “It’s high time people online log off, look inward, and learn to respect women who are living their lives beautifully, maturely, and entirely on their own terms.”

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was recently seen in Welcome To The Jungle.

Also Read : Raveena Tandon adopts stray puppy from Welcome To The Jungle sets, names her Zoya after her character

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