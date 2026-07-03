Raveena Tandon reflects on the decline of female-led comedy tracks in Bollywood; says, “Comedy films have become highly structured and heavily plot-driven”

Raveena Tandon has shared her thoughts on the changing landscape of comedy in Bollywood, expressing concern that female actors are no longer given the kind of comic roles they once enjoyed. Known for starring in several memorable comedy films in the 1990s, including Dulhe Raja, Pardesi Babu, and Andaz Apna Apna, Raveena has now returned to the genre with the recently released multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle.

Raveena Tandon reflects on the decline of female-led comedy tracks in Bollywood; says, “Comedy films have become highly structured and heavily plot-driven”

While the film has performed well commercially, it has also drawn criticism for offering limited scope to many of its female characters. Addressing this shift in an interaction with PTI, Raveena said that women in Bollywood comedies have increasingly been reduced to “glamorous catalyst” roles instead of being central to the humour.

Reflecting on the golden era of female comic performances, the actor praised legendary star Sridevi, calling her the ultimate “gold standard” for comedy in Indian cinema. “What she did in Mr India, the whole ;Hawa Hawai’ sequence, Charlie Chaplin act and Chaal Baaz was sheer genius. She proved that a mainstream, gorgeous heroine could twist her face, be utterly goofy, do slapstick, and still look absolutely mesmerising,” Raveena said.

She also applauded the comic timing of Juhi Chawla and highlighted the charm and wit of iconic actresses like Geeta Bali and Madhubala, saying they brought a unique spark to comedy.

However, Raveena believes the industry has evolved in a way that leaves less room for women to shine in comic roles. “The space has changed, and frankly, we've lost some of that organic playground we had in the 90s. Today, comedy films have become highly structured and heavily plot-driven, or they are huge ensembles. In the process, the heroine comic tracks have shrunk,” she said.

The actor further noted that although today’s actresses possess excellent comic timing, they are often restricted by the scripts they receive. “Today's girls are incredibly sharp, polished, and have fantastic timing, but the scripts often confine them to being glamorous catalyst characters rather than full-fledged comedic dynamos. We need writers to intentionally create flawed, chaotic, and downright hilarious female protagonists without worrying about making them look perfect or politically correct all the time,” she added.

Raveena is currently seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment in the Welcome franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, and several others. Despite mixed reviews, the comedy entertainer has enjoyed a strong run at the box office, crossing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide within a week of its release.

Also Read : Raveena Tandon calls Welcome to the Jungle a ‘blockbuster’, praises Akshay Kumar’s dedication and reveals why husband Anil Thadani’s opinion matters the most

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