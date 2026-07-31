The Karan Arjun actress also reflected on the legacy of the iconic original track, recalled its challenging shoot, and revealed why she would not perform a similar song today.

90s star Mamta Kulkarni has shared her thoughts on the recently released track ‘Rana Ji 2.0’, featuring Mahira Sharma. The song is a modern recreation inspired by the iconic ‘Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna’ from the 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol, and Rakhee. The original number, which also featured Amrish Puri and Ranjeet, remains one of the most memorable chartbusters of the 1990s.

Mamta Kulkarni reacts to ‘Rana Ji 2.0’, praises Mahira Sharma; says she is ready to return to films with the right script

Reacting to the recreated version, Mamta appreciated Mahira Sharma’s performance while acknowledging that the new rendition adopts a completely different visual treatment from the original. “She has done a good job. The point is that you're watching a song that was originally in ghagra choli and Indian dance moves, now made in a western format and in a western outfit. So, it stands out. But the earlier song is etched in people's minds, so it immediately comes to your mind,” she told Variety India.

The actress also looked back at filming the original song and recalled how the choreography underwent last-minute changes despite multiple days of rehearsals. She shared, “The rehearsals were scheduled for two to three days. But I got the steps right on the first day itself. When I arrived on the set, the steps were changed. I asked him why he had changed the steps. I wondered what the point of the rehearsals was, but Chinni Prakash masterji was very good, and we wrapped up the song on time,”

Speaking about the enduring success of Karan Arjun, Mamta credited filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for bringing together a massive ensemble cast and delivering one of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters. “I give credit to Rakeshji for completing such a complicated film with so many artists. Karan Arjun became a superhit. Whether it was ‘Jai Maa Kaali’, ‘Bhangda Paa Le’ or ‘Ek Munda Meri Umr Da’, people loved all the songs,” she added.

Mamta also revealed that she is open to making a comeback to acting, provided she finds a project that genuinely excites her. She went on to say, “I've been receiving acting offers. If I get a script I'm truly excited about, I'm ready to take it on."

However, the actress admitted that her spiritual journey has significantly influenced the kind of work she wishes to do now. While she cherishes the memories associated with ‘Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna’, she believes she would not perform a similar song today because of its lyrics. “Of course, I won't be able to do a song like ‘Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna’ today with these lyrics. I'm spiritually conscious and awakened now. So, some songs don't work for me. I have to be more conscious of the lyrics than the dancing. Back in the day, I never thought about lyrics, as I was more focused on perfecting dancing steps. I was young and immature at that time,” she admitted.

Mamta Kulkarni’s remarks not only celebrate the lasting popularity of one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs but also reflect how her perspective has evolved over the years. While she remains appreciative of her cinematic legacy, the actress says her future choices will be guided by stories and characters that align with her current outlook and values.

Also Read: Mamta Kulkarni backtracks after saying Dawood Ibrahim “not a terrorist”; says, “I was referring to Vicky Goswami, not Dawood Ibrahim”

More Pages: Karan Arjun Box Office Collection

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