Vishal Dadlani publicly apologised to singer-composer Jasleen Royal on the sets of Indian Idol, bringing an end to their public disagreement that began earlier this year. The moment, which was also witnessed by rapper Badshah, concluded with the two artists sharing a hug on stage. Badshah later reacted to the reconciliation on social media.

Vishal Dadlani publicly apologises to Jasleen Royal on Indian Idol over Coldplay remarks

The Genesis Of The Discord

The controversy dates back to January 2025, when Jasleen Royal performed as the opening act for British rock band Coldplay during their India tour. Her performance received mixed reactions, following which Vishal Dadlani criticised it on Instagram.

In his original blunt statement, Dadlani wrote, “I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing, and that sadly, systems within labels in India aren't geared towards really promoting the best we have… I've just seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as 'the scene'." This severe public critique quickly added fuel to a massive industry controversy.

A Public Reconciliation On Indian Idol

During Jasleen Royal's recent appearance on Indian Idol, where she was promoting her song Inaam with Badshah, Dadlani addressed the controversy and apologised for his earlier remarks. A video of the interaction, shared on Instagram by Jasleen's manager Yash Sanjeev Badwe, captured his statement.

“Main Jasleen ko bahut time se janta hun aur pichle saal hamari ek controversy ho gayi thi. Maine kuch zyada bol diya ek masle mein aur mujhe bolna nahin chahiye tha kyunki I truly admire Jasleen’s compositions. As a composer, hamare paas zyada female composers nahin hain. Galti mujhse ye hui ki organisers ko main kahin blame kar raha tha lekin bola maine galat tareeke se. I want to publicly apologise to you. It must be done. Female composers hamare paas yahaan nahin hain and I am the last person to discourage someone who does such good work. You really write beautiful songs... It was never my intention to diss you as an artiste. Agar wo hua hai mujhse, I genuinely want to apologise.”

Jasleen Royal accepted the apology and shared that the earlier criticism had affected her deeply because she had always looked up to Dadlani as a mentor and friend. The two embraced on stage, signalling that they had moved past the issue.

The video quickly gained attention online. Badshah, who was present during the exchange, reacted to the post by commenting with a heart emoji and calling it "such a beautiful moment." The public apology and reconciliation drew positive reactions from fans across social media.

Also Read : Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Shaan come together for Vijay Bhola’s directorial debut Mr. Paanwala

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