EXCLUSIVE: Harjinder Singh reveals the biggest lesson he learned from Randeep Hooda; says, “Watching him up close pushed me to raise my own standards”

Actor Harjinder Singh, known for his work in projects like Inspector Avinash and Tipppsy, has been gradually carving a niche for himself in the OTT space. Through his earnest and impactful performances, he has consistently won over audiences. However, it was his journey on Inspector Avinash that proved particularly significant, offering him some of the most valuable learning experiences of his acting career.

EXCLUSIVE: Harjinder Singh reveals the biggest lesson he learned from Randeep Hooda; says, “Watching him up close pushed me to raise my own standards”

Opening up about sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda, Harjinder said, “Sharing screen space with Randeep Hooda was one of those experiences that quietly changes you as an actor. What impressed me most wasn't just his screen presence but the preparation and honesty he brings to every scene. He makes performances feel effortless, even though you know there's immense work behind them.”

The actor further reveals that one lesson from Hooda has stayed with him long after the shoot wrapped up. “The biggest lesson I took away was the importance of being fully present. He showed me that acting isn't about impressing the audience, it's about being truthful in the moment. That's a lesson I carry into every performance today. Watching Randeep Hooda up close pushed me to raise my own standards,” he said.

Harjinder also credits the entire cast of Inspector Avinash for helping him grow as an actor. “In fact, the whole cast of Inspector Avinash is a wonderful group of actors. They were all senior to me and were incredibly supportive throughout the process. Their guidance meant a lot, because sometimes even the smallest tips can help build a scene, whether it's a subtle expression, a well-timed wink, or a small acting nuance that makes a moment feel more authentic,” he added.

Reflecting on the current entertainment landscape, Harjinder believes OTT platforms have changed the rules of the game for actors. “What's most exciting today is that actors are no longer defined only by how they look or where they come from, but by the stories they can tell. OTT platforms have shifted the focus toward talent, authenticity, and performance. Audiences are more open than ever to new faces and layered characters, while creators are willing to take risks,” he concluded.

Also Read : Father’s Day special: Hottest new dads in B-town – Bollywood’s leading men embracing fatherhood

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.