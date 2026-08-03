Friendship Day is often celebrated by expressing gratitude to close friends, but actor Kajol chose to mark the occasion with a different perspective. Instead of dedicating the day to someone else, the actress used the opportunity to reflect on the importance of self-love, reminding her followers that the most enduring friendship is the one people share with themselves.

Kajol marks friendship day with a heartfelt message on self-love; watch

Taking to Instagram on Friendship Day, celebrated on August 2, Kajol posted a nostalgic collection of throwback photographs along with an emotional note. In her message, she described her "best friend" as someone who has been with her since birth, revealing that it took her years to truly appreciate and understand that person. The actress shared that she now recognizes the value of this lifelong companion and has made a promise to always stand by and love her.

Sharing her thoughts, Kajol wrote, "Happy friendship day to the one who has stood by me since I was born and before .. it took so long for me to realise how precious she was and how much she fought for me even when I didn’t see it .. I see her now .. and I know her and love her so much more… and last of all I promise to love her and fight for her as well forever."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Her post struck a chord with many social media users, who filled the comments section with heart emojis and messages of appreciation. Several fans agreed with her reminder that every meaningful friendship begins with learning to value oneself.

Kajol has often celebrated Friendship Day by acknowledging the people who have played important roles in her life. Over the years, she has shared warm moments with her close circle, including longtime friends from the film industry such as Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, both of whom have shared memorable professional and personal bonds with the actress.

The actress has also taken a light-hearted approach to such occasions in the past. On National Best Friend Day last year, Kajol jokingly introduced her "best friends" to fans, revealing that they were her coffee, crochet, and books. Explaining why she had no pictures with them, she wrote, "I couldn't get any pictures coz I was spending time with my best friends, and they really don't get social media....my coffee, my crochet, and my books."

With this year's Friendship Day post, Kajol once again offered a thoughtful message, encouraging her followers to appreciate themselves just as much as they value the people around them.

Also Read : Kajol expresses gratitude to her parents in emotional National Parents’ Day post

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